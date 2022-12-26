Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Katie Lee Biegel

Prince Louis‘ Hilarious Antics Return During the Royals’ Christmas Day Walk

Alyssa K. Davis
SANDRINGHAM, NORFOLK - DECEMBER 25: Prince Louis attends the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk. King Charles III ascended to the throne on September 8, 2022, with his coronation set for May 6, 2023.
Prince Louis Samir Hussein/WireImage.

Little Prince Louis is back on his bullsh*t, and we can’t help but cackle at his hilarious behavior. The 4-year-old gave mom Kate Middleton the gift of mischief this Christmas during the royal family’s annual holiday stroll, proving once again that his personality is just a little more ornery than his royal brother’s or sister’s.

Holding the Princess of Wales’ hand as she greeted well-wishers outside St. Mary Magdelene’s church, the young prince tugged on his mom’s arm, attempting to drag her away from conversation as all bored children do — see the chortle-inducing photos HERE.

His holiday antics follow similar chuckle-worthy behavior during Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee in June. During the Trooping of the Colour ceremony while sitting on Buckingham Palace’s famous balcony, little Louis made a variety of silly faces, then naughtily — and totally hilariously — put his hand over Kate’s mouth as she attempted to admonish him.

Making light of his ornery (and entirely age-appropriate) behavior, Prince William and Kate shared an Instagram post with photos from the day’s celebrations, aptly captioned, “We all had an incredible time, especially Louis… 👀.” A fan hit the nail on the head in their assessment of the young prince, writing, “All 4-year-olds are equal even little Princes 😂.”

The royal family could use a bit of comedic relief these days, and as naughty as his behavior is, Prince Louis sure is providing some much-needed levity to the family’s turbulent dynamic at the moment — especially as they navigate their first holiday season without their beloved matriarch.

These relatable moments show that Kate Middleton may be a royal mom — but she’s a regular mom too.

