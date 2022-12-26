Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Started a New Christmas Morning Tradition with His Daughters & It Was ‘Havoc & Chaos’

When it comes to his daughters, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson doesn’t want to miss a single second. The Black Adam star recently shared a “new tradition” he started this year with his youngest daughters Jasmine, 7, and Tia “Gia” Giana, 4, who he shares with wife Lauren Hashian.

“GUINEA PIGS!!! 🤪🤪😂😂 Hope all of you out there and your families had a wonderful Christmas!!” The Rock wrote on Instagram today. He then shared his Christmas morning plan. “This year I started a new tradition where I would wake up at 5am (regardless of what time I went to sleep – which was 1am🤪) shower, get dressed and be downstairs waiting for the little tornados 🌪️ to wake up and come down and wreak complete havoc & chaos 🎄🤣,” he said.

That is some dedication! He only got four hours of sleep but it doesn’t matter — being awake to see your kids on Christmas morning is worth it.

“I saw what Santa did and Santa came,” the Young Rock star said in the video. He follows his daughters into the living room, and Jasmine says, “What the heck?” She runs in the room and says, “Guinea pigs!” Gia responds, “We didn’t even wish for this!”

“Thank you Dwanta — I mean, Santa. Thank you, Santa,” Johnson says in the video. The little girls are so excited about what Santa brought them, as Johnson just laughs. It’s a moment of pure joy — definitely worth losing sleep over!

“Man as a daddy I live for these moments of joy & Christmas imagination,” he wrote. “Hey Santa🎅🏻 thanks big man for all the cool stuff you left for my little ones ❤️❤️ Hope you enjoyed the tequila I left ya 🥃.” Related story All the Holly & Jolly Celeb Family Photos You May Have Missed on Christmas

He signed off, “Love, Dwanta 🎅🏾” referring to his Santa alter ego during the holidays.

“😂😂 they’re happy Merry Christmas ❤️ blessing 🙏,” one person commented. “Awww just love it, Merry Christmas to you all ❤️,” said another.

“Totally love their energy and excitement and wishing you and your family a Happy Holidays ❤️🎄❤️,” someone else said.

The Rock shared another video today of his mom Ata Johnson opening a present and crying while his girls squeal in the background.

“’We’ve come a long way’ ~ @atajohnson 🥺🥺 (you can hear me ask ‘what’s wrong ma?… you ok?’),” he wrote, as his mother opens a Louis Vuitton bag. “Johnson family Christmas tradition, my mom will open her first gift and always start crying 😢😊.”

So sweet! “Christmas’ come and go and life moves fast, but one thing that anchors this family on Christmas Day, is gratitude 🙏🏾,” he continued. “We had some rough Christmas’ many years ago so that’s why these days my mom’s tears of gratitude inevitably will always come down 😢❤️ Her tears sure dried up quick though when she opened up that little box on her lap from Dwanta Claus 🎁😂😂😂😂🎅🏾.”



The Rock is spoiling the women in his life and modeling gratitude and thankfulness. What a wonderful example of a loving dad and son, and the model of Christmas spirit!

