Khloé Kardashian’s baby boy is growing up! The Good American founder shared a new photo of her son, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, and he is laser focused on his mama.

“❤️ Merry Christmas ❤️,” The Kardashians star wrote on Instagram today, along with a dazzling photo of herself and her two kids, True, 4, and her son, almost 5 months. In the photo, Kardashian and True are wearing matching red dresses, and the baby (whose name has not been released) is in a complementing black.

The baby wears a black sweater and matching pants with black socks. Kardashian holds him on her left hip, and he just gazes at his mom. You can see the side of his face and his long dark brown hair in the picture, which is so cute.

True is watching her brother, and she looks beautiful with sparkly silver shoes and a Santa purse. She even has a matching red bow in her curly hair, making her look like a Christmas doll! In the next photo, Kardashian’s baby is turned, this time staring at the white Christmas tree behind him. (Who can blame him?!)

“My babies ❤️❤️,” Kim Kardashian commented on the merry post.

"How adorable!!!! Two blessings!!!" another person said. "Mama Koko. Motherhood looks good on you @khloekardashian," someone else commented.

On Halloween, Kardashian shared another sweet sibling picture of her two kids. In this one, the kids were both wearing their Halloween costumes, with True dressed as Owlette from PJ Masks and the baby as Tigger from Winnie The Pooh. They seem to have such a great time together, no matter the occasion!

Kardashian also shared several more photos in the gorgeous Christmas dresses on Instagram today. “These photos are my Christmas gift,” one person said, which sums up our feelings exactly.

What a glamorous little family — we love it!

