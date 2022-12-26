Kate Hudson’s Daughter Rani Pranked Her Uncle with the Grossest Christmas Present

Forget coal — Kate Hudson’s brother Oliver Hudson got something even worse for Christmas this year! Her daughter Rani Rose, 4, pranked her uncle with something truly foul, and we can’t stop laughing.

In a new video posted to Instagram today, the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star shared the cutest video of her daughter’s gift to her uncle. The little girl, who is dressed in a pink velvet dress, giggles as she watches Oliver open an Amazon box. Quickly we see why: his present is a diaper!

“See what’s inside!” the little girl says. He opens it, and she gives the reveal: “It’s a chocolate bar!” He leans forward and sniffs inside. “This is my favorite gift I’ve ever had,” he deadpans.

Oliver then pulls out an unwrapped piece of chocolate from the bottom of the pull-up. “It’s poo-poo, don’t eat it!” someone says from the background as Oliver eats the chocolate. Yuck! But also, that was genius.

“Merry Christmas all of you beautiful people out there!” Hudson captioned the hilarious post. “Sending you crazy joy from our nutty family to yours🎄.”

The post also included more Christmas fun, including a picture with Hudson's three children: Ryder Robinson, 18, who she shares with Chris Robinson, Bingham, 11, with Matt Bellamy, and Rani, who she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa. There were also shots of Rani riding a pony. But Rani's prank stole the show.

“Oliver’s gift made me laugh to no end, 😂” one person wrote. “Her excitement seeing uncle Oliver open his gift 🥰🥰🥰🥰,” another said.

“That gift for Oliver is so good! Her face 😂😂❤️,” said another.

Rani is growing up quickly, and her personality is shining through! On Christmas Eve, the Almost Famous star shared another video of her daughter, this time doing her mom’s makeup. She did a fabulous job, of course.

The little girl knows how to hold her own with her uncle, and it’s so entertaining to watch. She has a future in comedy, for sure!

Find out how our favorite celebs spend Christmas, Hanukkah, and more wintertime holidays with their families.

