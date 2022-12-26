All the Holly & Jolly Celeb Family Photos You May Have Missed on Christmas

Christmas is a day for family — and for sharing your day with family on social media, as evidenced by your friends, other family members, and even your favorite celebrities. No one misses a festive photo op in today’s age! If you weren’t able to do your usual amount of scrolling yesterday, don’t let the chill of FOMO run down your spine — we’ve rounded up the best celebrity family Christmas photos you may have missed during your own celebrations.

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

This year, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrated Christmas on a holiday vacation in a tropical destination with their two kids, Luna and Miles. We’re always obsessed with the Teigen-Legend family, but we’re especially in love with their effortlessly cool pink, red, and green outfits for the festive occasion.

Mariah Carey

Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey treated her twins, Monroe and Moroccan, to a surprise sleigh ride as the clock struck 12:00 on Christmas night. She was, of course, in her most chic Santa-inspired outfit while the twins donned matching holiday jammies.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who comically goes by the seasonal moniker “Dwanta” during the holidays, reminded everyone of what an enthusiastic girl dad he is my sharing his Christmas routine on Instagram, along with a video of his youngest daughters, Jasmine and Tia, discovering their gift from Dwant— er, Santa.

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrated the spirit of the season by posing for a sweet family photo with their grown-up children, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin. Kelly and Lola are adorably chic in their holday-inspired outfits, and the boys have our minds boggled at just how similar they look to their parents.

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson and her partner Ramona saw Christmas through new eyes this year alongside their infant daughter, Royce. The couple was feeling all the joy of the season as they smiled next to their daughter's stroller — Wilson literally jumped for joy in one photo.

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba, husband Cash Warren, and their three kids, Honor, Haven, and Hayes, looked like the quintessential happy family in their super cute holiday photo — which they smiled for in matching Christmas pajamas, no less.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon celebrated the holiday with her husband, Jim Toth, and her three kids, Ava, Deacon, and Tennessee. Reese and her daughter looked like spitting images of one another, as always, right down to their matching red lip, and her boys look more grown up than ever — especially Tennessee!

Ciara & Russell Wilson

Ciara and Russell Wilson shared a sweet formal photo of their family on Christmas Day, with Russell and sons Future and Win wearing matching tuxedos, and Ciara and daughter Sienna donning coordinating black dresses — Sienna’s with a festive red bow around her waist.

Leslie Mann & Judd Apatow

Leslie Mann, Judd Apatow, their daughters Maude and Iris, and one of Maude’s beloved cats posed for a selfie in matching Christmas onesies to wish the internet a Merry — Meowy? — Christmas and Happy Holidays.

Gabrielle Union-Wade & Dwyane Wade

Like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade celebrated the tidings of the season in the tropics this year. The couple wrapped their arms around one another and daughter Kaavia in a sweet video, and we have to give a special shoutout to Kaav’s elf jammies — 12/10 very in the spirit.

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson posted a very festive carousel of photos and videos of her family’s Christmas, including a few snaps of her kiddos, Ryder, Bingham, and Rani, as well as video footage of her daughter opening a gift, pics of the little girl petting and riding a pony, and a clip of brother Oliver receiving a delightfully disgusting gift from his neice.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian shared a stunning series of sparkling photos of herself and her kids — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — on Christmas Day, and as always, she killed the game with her and her kids’ outfits. Rob Kardashian‘s daughter, Dream, even popped in for a few snaps, and she looked just as cute (and color palette-friendly) as her aunt and cousins.

Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian gifted the world with a rare glimpse of her son, as well as a very festive matching moment with her daughter, True. The girls wore coordinating red dresses — Khloe served majored Britney vibes in her curve-hugging gown — and Baby Thompson rocked all-black jammies for his biggest appearance yet. True gets extra style points for her sparkling sneakers and bedazzled Santa purse, which we wish we had in our closets.

Brittany & Patrick Mahomes

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes celebrated their first holiday as a family of four this Christmas, and they commemorated the occasion with a sweet, neutral-toned photoshoot with Baby Bronze bringing a pop of color in his tiny Santa hat.

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith also celebrated their first Christmas as a family of four, sharing a candid snap by the Christmas tree while laughing as son Gus loved on his baby brother, Ozzie.

Hilary Swank

Pregnant Hilary Swank showed off her baby bump in front of the Christmas tree while wearing an adorable striped onesie, and we swear her eyes are twinkling more than the lights on that tree.

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland shared a smile-inducing Christmas photo of herself in a stunning red gown, along with husband Tim Weatherspoon and sons Titan and Noah in matching tuxedos. We can feel their joyous energy through our screens — it’s definitely giving merry and bright!

Victoria & David Beckham

Victoria Beckham shared a few adorable snaps of husband David and kids Cruz, Romeo, and Harper in matching white silk pajama sets, David and Romeo with festive stocking hats atop their heads. The mom of four gave a special shoutout to their absent eldest son, Brooklyn, who celebrated his first Christmas as a married couple with his wife, Nicola Peltz-Beckham.

Sean “Diddy” Combs

Sean “Diddy” Combs posed in front of the Christmas tree with his kids, twins D’Lila and Jessie, sons Justin and King, daughter Chance, and his newborn baby girl, Love, each wearing super festive matching striped pajamas, Santa hats, and big smiles on their faces.

Jenna Dewan

Jenna Dewan shared a few silly and sweet snaps of her fam on Christmas Day — the actress wore matching Santa onesies with husband Steve Kazee and daughter Everly (whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum), and her son Callum rocked his own adorable gingerbread man onesie.

Find out how our favorite celebs spend Christmas, Hanukkah, and more wintertime holidays with their families.

