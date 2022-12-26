Prince George Revealed a Hidden Talent on Christmas & We Are So Impressed

Kate Middleton and Prince William wished everyone a wonderful Christmas yesterday in a special way. They helped their eldest son, Prince George, 9, reveal a hidden talent — and it is really, really good!

“Happy Christmas!” the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote on Instagram, alongside a portrait of a snowy reindeer. “🎨 by George,” they added.

We’re in awe! The painting shows a reindeer looking at the camera as one little red bird sits perched on his antler and another on his back. It’s snowing in the dark blue background, as a small mound of snow piles up on the reindeer’s nose. The festive scene is so well-done, it could be a Christmas card!

“Looks like someone inherited Mummy’s artistic talents!” one person wrote. “Thank you for sharing, it’s so impressive 😍🎄 Happy Christmas!”

“Amazing for a 9 year old! Very talented like his mum 😍 Merry Christmas ❤️” someone else said.

"By George, this is amazing. Takes after his mom! Merry Christmas!!! 🎄 💙❤️👏," another wrote.

Princess Kate is also a talented artist herself. Last May, she shared a beautiful sketch of St. Andrews on Instagram, which she did in 2002. She also has incredible photography skills, often posting pictures of her kids that she took herself.

In addition to painting, Prince George also loves dancing, watching and playing sports, and playing with his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

The holiday season has been busy for the royal family! Earlier this month, Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended the Together at Christmas carol service with their parents, where they looked so cute in matching coats. And on Christmas Day, they attended the holiday service at Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Norfolk. In the midst of all this business, Prince George is still finding time to pursue his passions.

What a gift getting to see creativity!

What a gift getting to see creativity!


