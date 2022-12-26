Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi Had a Mommy & Me Christmas in Matching Designer Gowns

There are two things the Kardashian-Jenner clan never misses out on: Their annual Christmas bash and the chance to show out in major style. Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster checked both boxes and another, for a little extra holiday flair — the mommy-daughter duo wore matching designer gowns to the family’s seasonal extravaganza, and they channeled all the naughty and nice vibes.

Kylie showed off their matching Mugler dresses on Instagram, posting a photo to her Story of Stormi holding her hand and smiling at her side. The 4-year-old’s ballroom-style gown featured a single shoulder of sparkling black lace detailing, which draped down the neckline and torso toward her full champagne-colored skirt.

People are convinced Kylie Jenner's son is named 'Home' based off her recent Instagram captions. This is her second child with rapper, Travis Scott. https://t.co/IkorrHqH93 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) October 6, 2022

Her mom’s dress riffed on hers, albiet in a much sexier — naughtier, if you will — way. Clinging to her Betty Boop-esque curves was a spaghetti strap gown of the same colors and gorgeous lace detailing with a plunging neckline and a very thigh-high slit. Kylie wore sheer seamed tights to match the seam pattern on her gown and added a pair of strappy heels to finish off her sultry Christmas Eve look.

Stormi wore her own special pair of shoes — Christian Louboutin slippers — and her hair in a ballerina-style top knot. Kylie channeled the 1920s with a sleek curled bob and a red wine-colored lipstick, which she showed off in a sexy snap posted to her Instagram grid.

The makeup mogul also created a cute TikTok with her daughter, set to, predictably, Santa Baby. The video features Kylie showing off the details of her look in a mirror, Stormi spinning in circles to make her skirt fly, and the mommy-daughter pair walking down a hallway smiling, Kylie twirling her little girl around princess-style.

We’d have loved to see if boyfriend Travis Scott and the Webster Baby Yet-to-Be-Named had a matching daddy & son moment too, but the couple is still keeping the little boy under wraps — even for the holiday known for all of its unwrapping. Related story Helena Christensen Went for a Cold Dip in the Water in a Form-Fitting Black Swimsuit in Honor of Her 54th Birthday

These famous moms love wearing matching outfits with their kiddos.

