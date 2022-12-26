Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Katie Lee Biegel

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi Had a Mommy & Me Christmas in Matching Designer Gowns

Alyssa K. Davis
US media personality Kylie Jenner arrives to the opening of the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, on November 15, 2022.
Plus Icon
Kylie Jenner at the opening of the 'Thierry Mugler: Couturissime' exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images.

There are two things the Kardashian-Jenner clan never misses out on: Their annual Christmas bash and the chance to show out in major style. Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster checked both boxes and another, for a little extra holiday flair — the mommy-daughter duo wore matching designer gowns to the family’s seasonal extravaganza, and they channeled all the naughty and nice vibes.

Kylie showed off their matching Mugler dresses on Instagram, posting a photo to her Story of Stormi holding her hand and smiling at her side. The 4-year-old’s ballroom-style gown featured a single shoulder of sparkling black lace detailing, which draped down the neckline and torso toward her full champagne-colored skirt.

Her mom’s dress riffed on hers, albiet in a much sexier — naughtier, if you will — way. Clinging to her Betty Boop-esque curves was a spaghetti strap gown of the same colors and gorgeous lace detailing with a plunging neckline and a very thigh-high slit. Kylie wore sheer seamed tights to match the seam pattern on her gown and added a pair of strappy heels to finish off her sultry Christmas Eve look.

Stormi wore her own special pair of shoes — Christian Louboutin slippers — and her hair in a ballerina-style top knot. Kylie channeled the 1920s with a sleek curled bob and a red wine-colored lipstick, which she showed off in a sexy snap posted to her Instagram grid.

@kyliejenner

xmas eve 🖤

♬ Santa Baby – Eartha Kitt

The makeup mogul also created a cute TikTok with her daughter, set to, predictably, Santa Baby. The video features Kylie showing off the details of her look in a mirror, Stormi spinning in circles to make her skirt fly, and the mommy-daughter pair walking down a hallway smiling, Kylie twirling her little girl around princess-style.

We’d have loved to see if boyfriend Travis Scott and the Webster Baby Yet-to-Be-Named had a matching daddy & son moment too, but the couple is still keeping the little boy under wraps — even for the holiday known for all of its unwrapping.

These famous moms love wearing matching outfits with their kiddos.

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Parenting

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad