Bindi Irwin’s Husband Chandler Powell Has an Amazing Trick for Getting Family Photos with Daughter Grace

Getting a toddler to smile on demand is no easy task. Especially in a high-stakes situation — like when your family is visiting from across the world. Luckily, Bindi Irwin’s husband Chandler Powell has a brilliant (and simple!) trick to get perfect photos with their 1-year-old daughter Grace Warrior.

Last month, Powell’s Floridian family flew to Australia for a big celebration. Of course, Grace stole the show with her adorable floral dress and general cuteness. Yesterday, the Australia Zoo shared a recap of the birthday festivities on YouTube, and fans couldn’t help but noticing the amazing way Powell gets his toddler to grin long enough for a family photo.

Bindi even jokes that her favorite part of this video is “Grace’s faces,” because the little girl almost always has a silly, adorable expression. “We just need to do like a montage of Grace’s face when she’s getting photos,” Bindi laughs. “She is a funny kid, oh my word.”

Chandler responds, “She’s so fun.”

You can get a peek of how they finally get the perfect photo at the end of the 2-minute video. First, they line the entire family up, leaving a space for Powell in the center next to Irwin. Grace is happily toddling around, oblivious to what’s about to happen. Once the people and the photographer are in place, Powell expertly scoops Grace up and runs with her to the position, making her giggle in the process. The camera flashes, and it’s absolutely fantastic! We are in awe.

"I totally recognize the move Chandler made to get pictures there at the end! Happy Birthday!!" one person commented on the video.

“Grace is DEFINITELY the star!!!” someone else wrote.

One person pointed out another cute moment in the video. Irwin’s younger brother, Robert Irwin, holds his arms out for Grace as she runs toward him. But at the last second, she pivots — going straight for her dad instead. She’s a daddy’s girl through and through!

Grace, like most toddlers, is too busy to stand still for long, so this scoop-and-snap hack is genius. We will definitely be trying it for our holiday photos this weekend!

