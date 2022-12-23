Kaavia James Leads Her Family in a Heart-Warming Game & You’ll Want to Copy This Tradition

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Kaavia James is kicking off Christmas weekend with a great big dose of holiday cheer! Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s 4-year-old daughter played a sweet “affirmations” game with her family, and the video is so cute, you’ll want to start this new tradition with your own crew ASAP.

“‘tis the season… for affirmations,” the sweet video was captioned on Kaavia’s own Instagram account (run by her parents). “Keeping the family self-esteem at 💯. TY @theproudlyco.”

In the video, the former Miami Heat player sits on the floor and holds The Proudly Company’s Baby Milestone + Affirmation Cards for Kaavia to choose from. He encourages the pajama-clad preschooler to pick a card and “hand it to someone else.” So she walks over to her mom, who’s also wearing pajamas, and Union begins to read.

“My smile creates joy,” the Strange World star said. Kaavia then repeats the mantra and everyone cheers. This is such an uplifting game, and I absolutely love it! Kaavia is learning these positive affirmations, and she is simply glowing in the attention and love from her family.

She also asks her Tia, her older brother Zaire, and her older sister Zaya to read a card for her. These revolve around her boldness, her skin, and her future. Kaavia dances and smiles after she repeats each positive saying, and it’s such an inspiration. You can practically see her confidence growing by the second! (Even adults can benefit from their own affirmations!)

Many people were inspired by Kaavia’s video. “This is so sweet ❤️,” one person wrote. Another said, “Oh man, where was this 40 years ago? 😢😢😢😢 but I love how we’re breaking the cycle with the younger generations ❤️❤️.” Related story These Sephora Holiday Gift Sets Make Great Last-Minute Gifts & You Can Get Them Delivered Today for Free

“I’m just sittin’ here cryin’,” someone else wrote. “We all need a Wade family cheering squad. Thank you for sharing. ❤️”

“The way I just cried🥰❤️❤️🥹🥹🥹✨✨✨ that baby needs an deserves this!!” another person commented. “We ALL do hell!! I’m finna make my mama pull a card🤣🤣🤣🤣❤️.”

You can make your own family affirmation cards to do with your kids, or you can purchase some from The Proudly Company, founded by Union and Wade. It’s a beautiful tradition you will love doing on family night!

The Proudly Co. Baby Milestone + Affirmation Cards

Courtesy of The Proudly Co. Courtesy of The Proudly Co.

These double-sided cards feature monthly milestones (from birth-1-year-old), with empowering affirmations on the back. Say these to your kids of any ages to help them learn to “embrace their beauty, power, and future.”

These also make a great gift for expecting moms!

The Proudly Co. Baby Milestone + Affirmation Cards $17.99 Buy now

