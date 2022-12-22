Mandy Moore Says Her Kids Are All She Needs for the Holidays — Except for Maybe One Thing

The holidays make us sentimental. Putting the tree up again this year reminded me how I was pregnant last Christmas, and this year, I have a baby who is big enough to crawl to the tree and pull off all the ornaments (which he does — repeatedly!). As my kids grow and change each year, it really puts into perspective how thankful I am to be a mom, which is something Mandy Moore is reflecting on this year as well. She recently shared an update with her sons, and it is so relatable.

On her Instagram Story today, the This Is Us star shared a photo of her son Gus, 22 months, kissing his baby brother Ozzie, 2 months. In the caption, she wrote, “The only Holiday gifts I need… (Besides some Coffee maybe).”

Absolutely spot-on. We love our kids, and they bring us such joy — but they are also so exhausting, too. My caffeine intake practically tripled when I became a mom, and now I can drink coffee right before bed and still sleep soundly — as long as no kids wake me up, of course.

Moore, who shares Gus and Ozzie with husband Taylor Goldsmith, also posted a sweet cuddling pic of her sons, writing “Happy Holidays from the Goldsmith boys.” Gus is smiling at his mom and Ozzie is looking wide-eyed and confused. Both are so, so cute!

Last month, Moore told Parents that she is looking forward to being cozy for the holidays. “Having a kid now who’s almost 2 will make it a little bit more fun in terms of seeing the holidays through his eyes and him having a little bit more awareness of how special this time of year is,” she told the outlet. She added, “It’s so fun and it’s the perfect excuse to just stay home and be cozy and get my feet underneath me and figure out how to operate in this new chapter.”

Even if she’s tired, she’s trying to enjoy it. “I know how special and how precious this time is with him being this age and at this stage,” the Dr. Death actress told the outlet. “So, I’m trying to embrace this sleeplessness. You forget all those phases. It’s like your brain has total amnesia about it until you’re back in that place again.” Related story These Sephora Holiday Gift Sets Make Great Last-Minute Gifts & You Can Get Them Delivered Today for Free

In fact, despite the sleep deprivation, Moore is already thinking about baby number 3. She wrote on Instagram last week that Ozzie “is generally so smooshy and dreamy he has Mom thinking about doing it all over again 😳.”

We can always sleep when they go to college, right?

