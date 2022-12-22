Jessica Biel Has This Trick for Making the Holidays Feel Less ‘Overwhelming’ for Her Kids 

When it comes to celebrating Christmas, Jessica Biel and husband Justin Timberlake are very laidback. This is an intentional strategy to avoid “overwhelming” their kids Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2.

“I find that Christmas is kind of overwhelming for kids,” Biel told PEOPLE in an interview today. “It’s a lot of pressure. There’s a lot of eyeballs on them, and they’ve got a lot of stuff to do. So, I like to slow-roll it.”

For them, this looks like taking the whole present-opening thing more casual. “Sure, open one thing,” she explained. “We don’t have to open anything else until tonight, and that sometimes happens for us.”

To be clear, it doesn’t sound like she’s forcing her kids to wait until later to open their presents — like this super controlling mom does — but rather, like she’s encouraging them to see where the day takes them. That definitely sounds nice! Opening and playing with presents at your leisure, instead of rushing through everything to get to another holiday party — I can understand the appeal.

The Candy star also has a go-with-the-flow attitude about where she spends the holidays with her family.

“We spend Christmas all over the place,” Biel told PEOPLE. “We never know where we’re going to be. We have no tradition really around it. Sometimes we’re in snow, sometimes we’re by the ocean. We have no rhyme or reason currently as to where we should be or where we’re going to be.” Related story Jessica Biel’s Best Parenting Advice Is All About Wrestling & It’s a Good Reminder for this Busy Time of Year

But no matter where they find themselves on Dec. 25, their casual celebration usually commences the same way. “Wherever we are, we will have some kind of tree and we will be up nice and early, and we will be enjoying that wonderful morning where they tear through a couple of presents and then get bored and don’t want to do it anymore,” Biel continued. “Then you spend days and days of presents still under the tree.”

That’s not exactly how it happens in my family — days and days of presents? — but their easy, low-key Christmas does sound nice.

Recently, the KinderFarms/KinderMed cofounder shared with SheKnows one of the most unexpected parts of motherhood. “[T]hose little people bring you so much joy and bring out the best qualities in you,” she said. “And you see the beauty in these little things that you’ve forgotten because of your adult brain. I think that’s probably the most surprising part.”

That’s even more true during the holiday season! It’s a great excuse to feel like a kid again, enjoy the magic of the season, and simply exist in the moment, without a care in the world.

