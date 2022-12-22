Reese Witherspoon Shares the Sweetest Holiday Tradition with Son Tennessee

It’s giving season, and Reese Witherspoon is kicking it off by volunteering with local shelters! The Hello Sunshine founder shared a cute family selfie with her husband Jim Toth and their son Tennessee, 10, in the midst of their heartwarming holiday tradition.

“It’s the season to give back, donate toys, coats and diapers to local shelters,” Witherspoon wrote on Instagram yesterday. “And also figure out how to wrap awkwardly sized presents together ! 🤣🎁” she joked.

In the first photo, the Morning Show star is wearing a white beanie as she stands next to her youngest son, who is staying warm in a Santa hat. Her husband is smiling in the background, and beyond, you can see several rolls of wrapping paper. The next photo gives a hint of some of their wrapping challenges, as Witherspoon and Toth pose next to a fluffy white dog toy, which, yeah, would be difficult to wrap without a box!

Many people commented on this sweet family tradition, including Lindsay Lohan, who wrote, “❤️.”

Singer Holly Williams wrote, “Love this so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Someone else wrote, "Amazing!!! Great education for your kid…love it❤️."

Witherspoon, who is also mom to Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19, with ex Ryan Phillippe, has many favorite Christmas traditions.

In an interview with PEOPLE in 2016, she opened up about how special this time of year is for her family.

“Even though they are growing up, my kids already have really fond memories of our Christmas traditions,” the Something from Tiffany’s producer told the outlet. “Gingerbread houses, and we have to have Advent calendars. These are things where you think, ‘Oh, they’re not noticing …’ but then I forgot the Advent calendars this year, and Deacon was like, ‘Mom! Where are they?!’ I didn’t realize how important they were to him!”

“I love Christmas caroling,” she added. “I remember bundling up and walking around the neighborhood. It’s one of my favorite holiday memories from being a kid in Nashville.”

Last year, Witherspoon got exactly what she wanted for Christmas: photos of her three kids together, by the Christmas tree.

“Where I want to be. With my family. By a fire. Laughing. Enjoying each other’s company,” she wrote on Instagram on Christmas Eve 2021. “Sending you & your dearest HUGE holiday hugs ! From our family to yours ❤️🎄💫”

We love seeing all these wonderful traditions Witherspoon and her family have together!

