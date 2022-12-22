North West Plays a Christmas Prank on Her Brother Psalm & It’s So Cute

North West is tapping into her silly side this holiday season, and her latest target is her younger brother Psalm. She utilizes her makeup skills for some cute Elf on the Shelf shenanigans, and it’s adorable!

“Elf on the shelf ha ha,” she wrote in a TikTok video, which was shared to her and her mom Kim Kardashian’s joint TikTok account. In the video, she uses a black liquid eyeliner to draw on her brother’s face. He’s lying on his side, so she does a circle around one eye, a goofy mustache and beard, and scribbles on his forehead, nose and cheeks. At the end, she zooms out to show Psalm’s elf lying next to him holding the makeup pen. She did such a good job!

On Dec. 1, the SKIMS founder shared that North was helping her with the Elves this year for her younger kids Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, who she shares with ex Kanye West.

“North got creative w the elves this year. They will wake up so happy!” Kim wrote on her Instagram story, along with several videos of a fire fighter Elf, a makeup artist Elf, a basketball Elf, and a candy-stealing Elf. The elaborate set-ups are perfectly on brand for the Kardashians.

This isn’t the first time the 9-year-old has gotten involved in the Elf on the Shelf adventures. Back in December 2018, she built a gravesite for Saint’s Elf after he touched him, which traditionally causes Elves to lose their magic. It’s a little morbid maybe — but super funny, too.

Hopefully North or Kim will share an update on Psalm's reaction to his Elf's hijinks! We can only assume it made him laugh, too.

