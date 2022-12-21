Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Katie Lee Biegel

Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia — & Her Tiny Pony — Are Too Cute for Words

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. attends the 2021 AFI Fest - Closing Night Premiere of Warner Bros. "King Richard" at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 14, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Plus Icon
Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Serena Williams kissing her daughter Olympia. The retired tennis star just shared a hilarious video of Olympia thinking a tampon is a cat toy!
Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia — & Her Tiny Pony — Are Too Cute
Dressed in wide-leg blue jeans and a white t-shirt, Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia looks absolutely adorable in a new photo posted by the tennis star. The 5-year-old, who Williams shares with husband Alexis Ohanian, strikes a pose next to a pony — yes, a real-life, adorably tiny pony! — and the photo is so stinkin’ cute.

“Cuteness overload @olympiaohanian,” Williams captioned the post on Instagram today.

In the first shot, Olympia has one hand on her hip and the other hand on the pony. They are standing in front of tennis courts (because, of course!), and Olympia is smiling at the camera. She accessorized with trendy pink heart sunglasses and pink-and-purple clips, which match the pony’s purple bridle.

In the next two photos, both Olympia and the pony are gazing out to the side, looking effortlessly chic. The dark brown pony (with a white nose and one white sock) is incredibly patient with the little girl, and it’s so cute. I mean, what kid wouldn’t be happy standing next to a pony? But the fact that Olympia is so chill and chic is amazing. It’s just a normal Wednesday for her!

Ohanian commented on the photo, “I love this kid.”

Others admired the little fashionista too. “Hand on the hip. IKTR! 💅🏾💅🏾” one person wrote. Another commented, “My baby gets it right every 👏🏽 single 👏🏽 time 👏🏽!! I liiiiiiivvvve and loooovvvveeee ittt!!!❤️❤️❤️”

“The shades, the jeans, the stance, the pony. ❤️❤️❤️” So true! This girl has her model pose down, and it’s amazing!

Olympia is a little soccer star in the making, and she’s also a mini artist. Ohanian recently shared a cute video of the two of them making princess artwork on the pancake griddle, and Olympia did a super good job coloring in the characters.

“Our first daddy-daughter pancake collab!” he wrote in the caption.

Olympia always seems to have so much fun with her parents, and we love it!

Before you go, check out these celebrities who are parents of only children.

