Katie Lee Biegel

Kaavia James Learns How to Style Her Own Hair & It Brings Out Her Sassy Side

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Kaavia James Union Wade and Gabrielle Union attend Disney's "Strange World" Premiere at El Capitan Theatre on November 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage) Plus Icon
Kaavia James Union Wade and Gabrielle Union Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage
"Cheaper by the Dozen" Premiere. 16 Mar 2022 Pictured: Gabrielle Union,Kaavia James Union Wade. Photo credit: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA838990_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Zendaya attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. 27 Mar 2022 Pictured: Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union. Photo credit: Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA842764_022.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Gabrielle Union, Kaavia James Union Wade, Dwyane Wade at arrivals for Nickelodeon''s Kids'' Choice Sports Awards 2019, Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, CA July 11, 2019. Photo By: Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection
Gabrielle Union, left, a cast member in "Cheaper by the Dozen," poses with her step daughter Zaya Wade at the premiere of the film at the El Capitan Theatre, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Kaavia James is a strong, independent 4-year-old, so when it was time for her to learn how to do her own hair, she was more than ready. In an adorable new video on Instagram, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s daughter shows how she did her own hair during a recent braiding appointment, and you can tell she is feeling her look! In fact, all that hard work has encouraged her sassy side to come out.

“I basically just prepped, conditioned and styled my hair all on my own….” the cute video was captioned on Kaavia’s page, which is run by her parents. “With a little bit of help but you can still call me Ms. Independent 💅🏽”

“Wash day is my self-care day and I’m rocking braids now! 🖤” she added.

The video starts with a pajama-clad Kaavia holding a pink comb and getting ready for her appointment to begin. She puts the pointy end of the comb through her hair in the middle, practicing an expert part. Next, it’s shampoo time! Kaavia leans back in the sink looking fully relaxed as she gets her hair washed. Same, girl!

Afterward, she runs the conditioner through her hair herself, smiling the whole time. She knows she’s cute! Afterward, Kaavia’s hair is dry, and she sits down to look in the mirror. She gives herself the biggest grin, absolutely loving her clean hair, and the cuteness is out of this world. It’s so sweet!

Later, Kaavia helps blow dry her hair, eats snacks and looks at her iPad while she’s getting braids in, and admires herself in the mirror the whole time.

At one point, she started feeling sassy, and her dad commented. “This is how we got to the little thing yesterday when she told me to be quiet because I was telling her when you come she act funny,” Wade said, referencing when Kaavia told him to “Be quiet, Bro,” which prompted Wade to just laugh. “She was like, ‘huh?’” he added.

“Ayye, bro!” Kaavia pipes up from her chair, to prove his point.  

The Strange World star has worked hard over the years to teach Kaavia to love herself. “Teaching @kaaviajames to love every part of herself is a full time job with no days off but I approach it as an act of love,” Union wrote in July 2022.

“From the time Black girls are born, folks are checking our ears and nail beds to see how dark we might be or the incessant commentary about what ‘grade’ of hair our kids might have,” she continued. “All our parts are up for discussion and often times, scorn. I want Kaav to feel beautiful and powerful in EVERY room she walks into no matter who is standing next to her. Her beauty, her power, her love, is HERS. I want her to be free of Eurocentric beauty ideals and embrace all our glory.”

People were praising this adorable hair styling video, with one person commenting, “Is this not the cutest thing?!? 🥹💓”

“Awww, your Christmas hair is beautiful Kaav 🤗,” another said.

Someone else wrote, “Really pretty! And I think it’s smart to let her have a little hand in doing her own hair. 😘🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸.”

At the end of the video, she throws up the peace sign, smiling and swinging her new braids. I understand why you would let the sass go — Kaavia is just so precious!

