Chrissy Teigen Calls Out People Who Say She’s Been Pregnant ‘Forever’ & It’s Hilariously Relatable

Time slows down when you’re pregnant. Just ask Chrissy Teigen, who is currently pregnant for the fourth time with husband John Legend — and definitely feeling it.

“Omg I feel like she’s been pregnant foreverrrrrr,” the Cravings author wrote on Instagram yesterday, quoting comments of people talking about her pregnancy. “How do you think I feel thank u,” she added.

I just snorted while reading this because it’s so refreshingly honest. I’ve been pregnant three times and can confirm it is exactly like this. Even well-meaning family and friends commenting on how long I’ve been pregnant got to me. Oh really? Does this feel long to you? Are you the one getting up to pee every 30 minutes and waddling around with back pain and raging hormones? I didn’t think so.

Teigen, who shares Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, with husband John Legend, announced her pregnancy in August with a baby bump photo and a sweet note. “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” she wrote, referencing her struggles with fertility and loss of her third baby Jack in 2020.

“1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” she continued. “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing.”

She’s been busy this pregnancy, going to the Emmy awards, going to the White House State dinner, taking her kids to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus — so it’s no wonder she feels like this pregnancy is dragging on. Related story Chrissy Teigen Reveals Her ‘Big Win’ When She Took Her Kids to Meet Santa

Others could definitely relate to this feeling. Jane The Virgin star Gina Rodriguez, who is currently expecting baby number one with husband Joe LoCicero, commented, “I feel you. 🙌🏽”

Model Nicole Williams English, who is pregnant with her first baby with husband Larry English, wrote, “😂😂😂 SAME.”

“This happens every time with your pregnancies,” someone else wrote. “It’s like people lose concept of time.”

“So relatable I cackled. In the home stretch now!!! ❤️” another wrote.

One person said, “I’m 33 weeks pregnant and I feel like I’ve been pregnant for 84 years. 😫😅” This is so true! Being pregnant is hard work, yet women are expected to act like nothing is different and carry on like usual (despite a few diet and habit changes). In reality, you’re fighting with sleep issues, nausea, heartburn, pain, and a myriad of other symptoms that make you exhausted all the time. And you have to go through it for 9 months.

Let’s hope Teigen — and all the pregnant mamas right now — get some much-needed rest this holiday season. You deserve it!

Before you go, check out these celebrity parents who welcomed rainbow babies after experiencing pregnancy loss.

