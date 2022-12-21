Kourtney Kardashian’s Daughter Penelope Proves She’s a Beauty Guru in the Making With TikTok Sephora Haul

Penelope Disick may be known far and wide as a Kardashian kid, but the 10-year-old is making a name for herself on TikTok as a beauty guru — and she’s absolutely nailed the art of the Sephora haul.

Unbagging a slew of beauty products from the popular retailer, Penelope — the only daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick — posted a video on the account she shares with her mom captioned “Sephora hall [sic].”

The pre-teen’s loot included three Dr. Jart Cyro Rubber Masks, Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Contour Wand and two Beauty Highlighter Wands, Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlighter, a pink Dior Backstage Blush, the K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask, and a Ouai Treatment Mask — a well-rounded hair, skin, and makeup haul cashing in at $339.00.

Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope, 9, are clearly ready for Easter! Their adorable mother-daughter snapshot shows that they're both ready for Easter and oh-so-stylish. https://t.co/ySQ33QVyvd — SheKnows (@SheKnows) April 17, 2022

The sole Disick daughter has shared beauty-related videos on her TikTok channel before, including a “Get Ready With Me” video posted on Thanksgiving. The 10-year-old puts on a big, fluffy headband to hold her hair back before applying an oil and mist to her face, then she expertly curls her eyelashes, brushes up her eyebrows, and applies a NARS blush, face powder as a nose contour, and a clear KKW Beauty lip gloss.

Next, she removes her headband, brushes out her hair, parts it with a rattail comb, brushes it out again, and smiles for the camera before panning to her all-pink outfit of the day, which includes a cropped tank top, a frilly skirt, a striped cardigan tied around her waist, calf-length socks, Nike sneakers, and a pair of cat eye sunglasses. Miss Girl isn’t even a teenager yet and she’s already killing the fashion and beauty game.