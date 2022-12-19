Kate Hudson Cuddles with Her Mini-Me Daughter Rani: ‘Home Sweet Home’

Back from a trip to London, Kate Hudson celebrated the best part of being home: cuddling with her 4-year-old daughter Rani Rose. The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star shared a picture with her daughter yesterday, and they look identical!

The Instagram photo shows Hudson dressed in a dark, floral-print dress relaxing on a white chair. Her daughter, who she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, is stretched out across her mom’s lap, wearing a similar-looking black outfit with colorful stars. She looks like her mom’s twin, down to the identical facial expressions. The most relatable part? Hudson still has her keys and sunglasses in her hand as she hugs on her baby girl. She couldn’t even set down her stuff before she needed snuggle time!

“Home sweet 🏡,” the Almost Famous star wrote in the caption. She added, “#wherearemyboys 🤷‍♀️🙄,” referring to the fact that her older sons Bingham, 11, with ex Matt Bellamy, and Ryder, 18, with ex Chris Robinson weren’t there.

“Rani loves her Mommy❤️,” one person commented. Another said, “A mom is total peace and comfort.”

Hudson was just in London for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) A Life in Pictures recognition. She wrote about this experience on Instagram today. “London calling! 🇬🇧 #presstour #glassonion #loveyoulondon A HUGE thank you to @bafta for Life in Pictures!,” she said. “What a trip to revisit my career to date and so many moments I treasure with people I love. 🙏”

Now that she's home, she can celebrate the holidays with the family! Last year, Hudson took her family to snowy Aspen, Colorado, over Christmastime, and it seems like that's the plan for this year, too.

“We like a very snowy Christmas and we go home every year,” Hudson told E! News last month. “Good, bad and the ugly, we get in that cabin and we just duke it out.”

She added, “We play those games. We get in those fights. We make up. We laugh. We get drunk. We do probably what every family does over the holidays. We get stressed out the night before Christmas. We stay up until 4 in the morning putting things together for the kids. We enjoy each other.”

It sounds like a merry good time!

