Blake Lively Shared Her Pregnancy Craving & It’s Making Our Mouths Water Too

Blake Lively has famously not had many cravings across her four pregnancies, but when she does have one, she’s not shy about sharing it.

Currently due with Baby Reynolds No. 4, Lively took to her Instagram Stories to share her latest indulgence: A “home edition” version of the “Rachel” sandwich from New Orleans’ Stein’s Market & Deli. Sharing a photo of the meat-stuffed, sauce-oozing sandwich, the actress captioned the Story, “Tell me you’re pregnant without telling me you’re pregnant.”

The original rendition of the sandwich features hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing on rye bread. Lively added her personal tip to take the sandwich to another level: “Order ‘The Rachel’ extra crispy meat and bread.”

While she was pregnant with her and husband Ryan Reynolds‘ second daughter, Inez, in 2016, Lively shared with E! News, “I do have a sweet tooth, but a good sweet tooth — not overly sweet, not saccharin. Like dark chocolate,” she said, adding, “I like salty and sweet.”

In 2014, during Lively’s first pregnancy with daughter James, Reynolds told Extra that he thought pregnancy cravings may be a “myth,” adding, “That’s only my experience. I haven’t had to rustle anything weird up yet.”

The two love birds share daughters James, 8; Inez, 6; and Betty, 3, and the mystery baby that's set to make their arrival in early 2023. Reynolds sweetly spoke of what his gaggle of girls means to him at the 2022 People's Choice Awards, saying during an acceptance speech, "I joke that my family exhausts me, but, in reality, you give me more strength than any man could possibly deserve." We can't get enough of their heartwarming family dynamic!

