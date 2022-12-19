Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Katie Lee Biegel

Hilary Swank Gave Fans an Intimate Look at Her Pregnancy Journey With This New Christmas Photo 

LOCARNO, SWITZERLAND - AUGUST 10: Actress Hilary Swank attends the Leopard Club Award Conversation during the 72nd Locarno Film Festival on August 10, 2019 in Locarno, Switzerland. (Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images) Plus Icon
Hilary Swank Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images
UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 18: Dancers / TV Personalities Daniella Karagach (L) and Pasha Pashkov (R) visit Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on October 18, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: (L-R) Juan David Borrero and Jasmine Tookes attend the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)
Christmas is almost here, and a pregnant Hilary Swank is in full Mariah Carey mode. The Million Dollar Baby actress is over halfway to her due date with twins, and she shared a new bump-date photo as she trimmed the tree at home. She is glowing brighter than the Christmas tree!

“🎶 All I want for Christmas is yoooouuus, ohhhhhhh baby(s) 🎶 👼🏼👼🏼,” she captioned the photo posted to Instagram over the weekend, which is a cute spin on Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” song.

In the picture, Swank is dressed in all black (with cozy tan slippers!), as she hangs ornaments on the tree. Her arms are reached overhead to fasten one ornament, and you can see her growing bump stretched out. Her Christmas tree is dazzling in white lights and red, green, and gold ornaments — with presents and a couple of her dogs hanging out underneath! — but it’s the smile on Swank’s face that really stands out.

Sharon Stone commented, “Yay 😍.”

“That baby bump🥺, beautiful mama bear ❤️,” one person wrote. Another said, “You got that that Baby Glow going on, Mama! ✨️#TimesTwo

The Alaska Daily star announced she was expecting twins with husband Philip Schneider Good Morning America in October, explaining, “This is something I’ve been wanting for a long time.”

The same month, she told Extra that she had “double” the morning sickness. “I was having some bouts of morning sickness for a while there,” Swank said. “My friends tell me when you have double, it doubles the hormones, double the sickness, double the everything.”

Luckily, she said she’s “feeling better” now, which we can see through her happy tree decorating.

Take notes, Schneider: Swank’s going to need a back rub and a nap after all that hard work!

These celebrity moms revealed their pregnancies in some awesome ways.

