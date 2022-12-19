Rebel Wilson Shares New Photo of Her Snow Bunny Daughter Royce & She Is So Snuggly!

It’s Rebel Wilson’s first time celebrating the holiday season as a mother, and she is ready to relax! The Pitch Perfect star shared a new photo of her newborn daughter Royce Lillian yesterday, and she looks like the cutest little snuggle bug in the snow.

“Holiday time…let’s go! ❄️ R & R & R ❄️,” Wilson captioned the photo on Instagram, edited with music and a dancing Santa emoji over Royce’s face. In the picture, Rebel is wearing a warm coat with a long scarf and aviator sunglasses standing on a snowy tarmac surrounded by planes. She’s holding her baby girl, who is all wrapped up in a super soft pink blanket and hat, held tight against her mama. What a sweet snow baby!

“Enjoy your holiday and a snowy Xmas,” one person commented. Another wrote, “Aww ❤️ such a blessing 💕 you’ll see you will be besties. Mom and daughter bond is so special✨.”

The Almond and the Seahorse star announced the birth of her first child via surrogate on Nov. 7. “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗 I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!” she wrote alongside a photo of the baby in a light pink sleeper outfit.

She added, “I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club. 💗💗💗”

The 42-year-old Australian actress decided to have a baby ahead of her 40th birthday.

“I was getting to 40 and then I was like, ‘Oh, I really do want to become a mother,’” she said in an interview with TODAY last week. “Every time I’d see a child in the street, I’d be like the weird person, like really staring at them,” she laughed. “Like, ‘Oh, I really wanted that!’”

“I just think you know there’s something about creating life and it’s so beautiful,” she said.

She also shared how it felt “disconnected” having a baby via surrogacy. “Having a baby via a surrogate is a bit of different of an experience because in a way it feels a little bit disconnected,” she explained, later adding that once the baby was born and she got to “hold the baby and cut the umbilical cord” that she felt like a mom. “Literally from that moment on you’re just like amazed and so emotional,” she said.

“It’s just a beautiful miracle. It’s just so precious,” she added.

There’s nothing more miraculous then celebrating the holiday season with your little bundle of joy!

