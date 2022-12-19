Meghan Trainor’s Son Riley Is All Bundled Up for the Snow & People Can’t Get Over How Cute He Is

Just call Meghan Trainor’s son Riley “Elsa,” because he is completely unbothered by the snow. The “Made You Look” singer shared new pictures of her 22-month-old son, who she shares with husband Daryl Sabara, all bundled up on the slopes of Lake Tahoe yesterday. He is the happiest little boy on the planet!

In the first photo, the “Kid on Christmas” singer sits on a bank of snow with Riley in her lap. They are both dressed in matching all-black puffy outfits. Except Riley is wearing his with a brown fuzzy bear-ears hood and teal eyeglasses as he looks at puffy snow stuck to his shoe. It’s adorable!

In the carousel of photos, there’s also a heartwarming snap of Trainor holding Riley close as the sun sets over the snow outside. In another, Riley sits on his dad’s lap on a ski lift, this time dressed in a green, red, and blue puffy jacket with black gloves. His smile lights up the sky as he gazes as the world around him, completely in love with the experience.

In a video, he also takes a bite of his dad’s dessert, and the way he says, “ice cream” is a cuteness overload! In another photo, he just stands in the snow smiling at the camera. He just seems so chill and content.

The family went on vacation to celebrate Trainor’s older brother Ryan Trainor’s birthday. “My big bro @ryan.trainor turned 30 yesterday!” the “All About That Bass” singer wrote in her caption. “I’ve never been more proud of you. You bring so much joy and laughter to all of our lives.”

Her entrepreneur brother also shared memories from the trip, writing in part: "Nothing but big smiles on the mountain all week @meghantrainor you're seriously the best sister in the world.. took us on a ski trip even though you're too afraid to ski.. you're a real one 😂❤️."

Everyone noticed how cute Riley is!

“I can’t get over how cute your little one is… omg 😅,” one person wrote. “It brings me so much joy every time I see him on your Instagram. Too adorable!”

“Ok. I know this is all about your brother, but for a minute let me just say. OMG your baby…could he BE any cuter?!” someone else said. “The answer is no. He could not. ❤️”

Another commenter couldn’t contain all the cuteness on their screen. “Omg Riley!!!!!!!!” they wrote. “He’s so stinking cute with his glasses! I can’t handle it in his snow gear either!!!! 🥰🥰🥰🥰”

Someone else said, “Ok but can we have a moment for how insanely precious your child is. SOOOOOO CUTE.”

“You really did make the cutest kid i’ve ever seen huh,” one person said, with another commenting, “You have THE cutest baby on the planet and i will never think otherwise.”

Same. This baby with his adorable grin and precious voice and sweet love for his mama is just too delightful to handle.

