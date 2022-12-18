Amazon Is Selling Top Baby Items Up to 51% Off Right Now — & Many Will Arrive Before Christmas!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.
Shopping for a new mama this holiday season? Many of the highly rated Dream On Me baby items are on sale on Amazon right now, including cribs, bassinets, high chairs, and more — up to 51% off!
The big things baby needs for sleeping, eating, and even playing are included in this sale, many of which will arrive by Christmas Day (!!). Beautiful wooden cribs, easy-to-clean high chairs, and so many great finds for families are included in this flash sale, which will be a much-appreciated gift for any expecting mom.
The Dream On Me baby brand is well-known for their high-quality baby products, but my favorite part is the versatility. Many of the pieces convert — from cribs to toddler beds, high chairs to stools — so the furniture can keep working for your little one for years to come. It’s seriously the gift that keeps on giving!
Find a few of our favorite items (and the best deals!) below. But act quickly — savings this good won’t last.
Dream On Me Karley Bassinet
This best-selling bassinet has 4.7 stars and over 14,000 reviews on Amazon, praised for being easy to assemble, sturdy, and easy to fold. The lightweight baby bed — which is 50% off right now! — can easily be moved around to keep baby with you, plus its double canopy offers your newborn protection from bugs outside (or interested toddlers inside). It includes a mattress and storage bag to hold extra pacifiers and diapers.
Dream On Me 5 In 1 Brody Convertible Crib With Changer
Set up your nursery with this pretty crib-and-changing-table combo. The bed, which is almost $200 off right now, comes with white wooden slats and a changing table with drawers connected to the side. It also converts as your baby grows, into a toddler bed, a day bed, and a full-size bed.
Dream On Me Nibble Wooden Compact High Chair
Feed your baby in style with this gorgeous compact high chair. It’s made with a light-stained Beechwood legs and a comfortable black seat with 5-point harness. It will even convert into a high stool when your baby grows up!
Dream On Me Zodiak Portable Playard in Coffee and Blue
If you need a portable crib/play place for your baby, you can beat the price of this Dream On Me playard. The highly rated bed is on sale for $33.99 right now! It’s made with breathable mesh sides, an easy-to-set-up aluminum frame, and a padded mat for sleeping or playing. Bring it with you in the backyard or on vacation.
Looking for a thoughtful gift for the new mom in your life? Check out these options.
Leave a Comment