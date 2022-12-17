Michelle Branch’s Rare Update of Her Daughter Willie Shows She Already Looks Like Her Mom’s Mini-Me  

2022 has been a topsy-turvy year for Michelle Branch, but she’s keeping her cool amid it all and sharing super-sweet moments with her fans — including a super-rare update on her youngest daughter Willie.

On Dec 14, the “Everywhere” singer shared a series of photos to her Instagram with the caption, “If you can’t take a joke, you can get the f–k out of my house. ✌️”

Throughout the photos, we get edgy mirror selfies from Branch, some of her watching a concert, a couple of her rocking a Hedi Slimane ensemble and some Celine glasses (which you can get at Saks Fifth Avenue!), showing off her Celine Chain Shoulder Bag in Quilted Goatskin, jamming out, and more — but then we get to the last photo.

In the last photo, we can’t help but squeal with joy as we see Branch’s daughter Willie, playing with a Celine bag and looking absolutely adorable! It feels like yesterday that Branch and her husband Patrick Carney welcomed her to the world, but she looks so big already (and just like her mama!)

Seriously, at only ten months old, she looks so much like her mom, and we can't wait for the inevitable mini-me posts that are coming!

Now, Branch has one daughter named Owen Isabelle, 17, with ex-husband Teddy Landau, along with two children with husband Carney named Rhys James, 4, and a newborn rainbow baby Willie Jacquet, who was born on Feb. 2nd, 2022.

In a previous Instagram post, she detailed how in late 2020; she experienced her first miscarriage. She said, “And to further twist a dagger in my heart; I experienced my first miscarriage (ugh! Motherf***er!)” But, she talked about how she kept her head up throughout and how her family has been over the moon since Willie came into their lives.

