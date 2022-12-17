Jeannie Mai-Jenkins Reveals the One Way She’s Spoiling Her Daughter Monaco in This Super-Sweet Clip

This holiday season, we already know that Jeannie Mai-Jenkins’ household is packed to the brim with joy and amazing decorations. And as the holiday gets close and closer, fans want to know how and if Mai-Jenkins plans on spoiling her daughter Monaco for her first Christmas.

In a recent interview with EOnline, Mai-Jenkins talked all about her new hosting gig for America’s Test Kitchen, along with how she and her husband Jeezy will be spoiling their daughter for her first Christmas. “Monaco is next-level loved. I used to say that I don’t want her to get over-spoiled, but I don’t think it’s such a thing to be spoiled with love. I don’t want her to be over-spoiled with material things, but love? Pour it all on,” she said.

The former The Real host added, “She’s so loved by both sides of her family. It’s adorable because I see that Papa Jenkins likes to take her for the whole weekend and teach her about the countryside. Mama Mai, Papa Mai, my brothers: they miss her. They want to come over every weekend!”

In the same interview, Mai-Jenkins added that the one thing she never takes for granted, and the thing she’s so grateful for this holiday season, is her family. She said, “I’m so grateful for family. Family includes everyone around you, blood-related or not, that’s supportive and celebratory of all the things you’ve gone through.” So we know that Christmas in their home will be filled with nothing but absolute love (and gorgeous decor, as we saw from her and Monaco’s super-sweet and picturesque snapshot!)

In late 2021, Mai-Jenkins confirmed her pregnancy with her husband Jeezy, on her show The Real. On Jan. 11, 2022, the pair welcomed their ever-so-emotive daughter Monaco Mai-Jenkins. This is their first child together, but Jeezy also has two children from previous relationships named Jadarius Jenkins, 26, and Amra Nor Jenkins, 8.