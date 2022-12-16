Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Heart-Melting Tribute to Daughter Jazzy Proves He’s the Kind of Dad Every Kid Deserves

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is showing some love to his middle daughter Jasmine on her 7th birthday. His adorable throwback photos and heart-melting tribute will have you aww-ing.

“Happiest Birthday 🥳 🎂 to my little fearless, tornado of charisma and charm, Jazzy Lia ❤️,” he wrote to his daughter, who he shares with wife Lauren Hashian. He also shares daughter Tia “Gia” Giana, 4, with Hashian, and Simone Johnson, 21, with ex Dany Garcia.

“And the best fishing buddy any daddy could ever ask for 🎣,” he continued. In the first picture, he is fishing with his little girl, as she poses next to her dad to show off their catch. In the next picture, a barefoot Jazzy holds a fish on a dock, beaming with pride for such a big catch!

The Rock continued in his tribute, “Slow and steady wins the race, ten toes down and I always got your back.” His poetic words are just so sweet. You can tell how much he loves his kids with every word and picture.



“I love you more than words exist for me and I’m flying home so I can tuck you in tonight!” he continued. “Happy birthday baby ❤️🌪️.”

The Black Adam star shared several more photos, including one of him kissing his daughter when she was a baby, one of her riding on his shoulders, and one where he let her paint his toes bright red. He is the caring, unashamed, all-in dad that every kid deserves to have. What an inspiration!

The former WWE star has chosen his daughters time and time again. In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning in Oct. 2022, he confirmed that although he loves “our country and everyone in it,” he has no desire to run for president of the U.S. right now.

“I also love being a daddy. And that’s the most important thing to me, is being a daddy,” Johnson said. “I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years when my first daughter [was] growing up. At this critical time in [my youngest daughters’ lives], that’s what the presidency would do. So, my number one priority is my daughters.”

From embracing their pranks to showering them with praise, Johnson is a fabulous dad, and we love to see it.

