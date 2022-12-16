Michelle Obama Reveals How Christmas Cookies Can Help Parents Get Out of Sticky Holiday Situations

During the holiday season, there are a few things you can always count on. Dazzling lights, gingerbread house competitions, and that one annoying uncle who drinks a little too much eggnog and says the most inappropriate things in front of the kids — it’s just that time of year! Every family deals with this kind of thing, and Michelle Obama has an absolutely brilliant tactic that parents can use during a sticky holiday situation this year…and it all has to do with Christmas cookies.

During a Dec. 15 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, host Kelly Clarkson and the former first lady played a hilarious game of Merry Christmas Momming, which challenges them to figure out a solution to various difficult situations. American Ninja Warrior host Matt Iseman mediated the competition, which had the two women bonding over the power of sugar.

At one point, Iseman asked what they would do if a drunk uncle “starts sharing a not-suitable-for-Christmas story in front of your children?”

“I would just start talking over,” Obama says, adding, “and, you know, distract the kids. It’s like ‘Oh, cookies! Cookies in the kitchen! Cookies in the kitchen for everyone!” she says as everyone starts laughing.

Clarkson agrees, adding that she would also “distract with sugar.”

It’s genius! Nothing can distract kids like the power of colorful sprinkles and sugary icing on freshly baked cookies. It’s a smart parenting tactic. Plus, you deserve an extra cookie (or two!) during this hectic time of year, anyway, so the strategy feeds two birds with one scone. Related story As a Parent Living With Mental Health Issues, the Holidays Can Be Hard

In an answer to another question, Clarkson responded that she is “not above bribery.” “I’m like, ‘if you smile for this picture, I will give you whatever — three scoops of ice cream!” she laughs, and ah, so relatable.

But when bribery doesn’t work for Obama, she goes for a different tactic: enlisting the help of the “mommy angry face,” which she demonstrates. You do not want to get on her bad side!

Both moms have lots of experience parenting over the holidays (and the rest of the year!). The Light We Carry author is mom to Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, with husband Barack Obama. Meanwhile, The Voice judge shares daughter River Rose, 8, and son Remington Alexander, 6, with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

Obama has offered many wise tidbits about parenting over the years. In a Nov. 2022 interview with NPR, the Becoming author talked about how she is enjoying this next stage of parenting.

“If you’ve laid a foundation of trust and honesty, every stage, I’ve found, is wonderful. It’s full. It’s exciting. I don’t miss any stage — I loved every stage of parenting my girls, but I wouldn’t go back to any of the stages…” she said. “Now that they’re young women, and now I’m less of a day-to-day manager and more of an advisor, there’s a freedom to enjoy them as individuals, to watch them grow.”

And when advising doesn’t work, you can always turn to Christmas cookies — they are truly the answer to everything this season!

These Hollywood parents are an absolute hoot.

