Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Was the ‘Anchor’ of His Family Before He Died: ‘I Need to Protect Them’

CW: suicide.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

The world is mourning the death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died on Dec. 14, but no one more than his family. The DJ was known for his work on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and he leaves behind his wife, Allison Holker Boss, and their three kids: Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3. Before he passed away, the DJ and professional dancer often talked about his kids and shared silly moments dancing and laughing with them.

In an interview with PEOPLE in March 2020, Holker told PEOPLE that Boss was the “anchor” of their family.

“I’m very grateful to have the amazing, supportive husband that I do because he just honestly jumps in at any moment to help,” she said about Boss. “I’m very, very, very blessed to have that kind of husband. He’s my support system and our anchor for our family, for sure.”

During the same interview, Boss talked about what fatherhood meant to him. “For me, fatherhood means being open and understanding my kids and being a strong support system for whatever they need, whether it’s my son or my daughters,” he said.

Boss continued: “With that being said, it’s just a matter of being open and listening and making sure that I’m paying attention to them — paying attention to what I need to protect them from the world and that kind of thing.”

Recently, Boss and Holker talked about having another baby. In a Nov. 17 appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, per Life and Style, Holker said, “I think we’d love to start trying for another [baby].”

Boss responded, "Listen … I love lil' babies. I love them. It's a constant conversation."

The couple met on season 7 of So You Think You Can Dance, starting a relationship in 2010 and getting married in 2013. Holker waited about 6 months before she introduced Boss to her daughter Weslie.

“I didn’t start hanging out with Weslie right away. We waited about six months,” Boss told TODAY in Aug. 2020. “Allison handled it brilliantly. She wanted to make sure she knew exactly who I was and that is was going to be long-term.”

“I wanted to let this grow over time. I knew I had to be patient,” Holker added. “And today Weslie and Stephen have this beautiful, special connection.”

Holker often sings her husband’s praises. On Father’s Day 2020, she wrote a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, which said in part, “Our family love grows every day and with your example and guidance our kids are blossoming into beautiful humans! You continue to show them how to be the best versions of themselves just from you simply being you.” She went on: “You are by far the hardest worker I have ever met but with that you always lean forward from love. You are a beacon of light that this world and our family is so grateful for! We love you so much!!”

In July 2020, Holker told SheKnows just how strong her kids are. “We tell our children the truth and educate them to the best of our ability,” she said of herself and Boss. “So they can be the best equipped to understand whatever situations they might find themselves in. Our children are strong, and the more knowledge we allow them to have, the more prepared they can be.”

On Thanksgiving 2022, Boss shared a family photo, writing how thankful he is for his family.

“Thankful for family. Thankful for health. Thankful for love. Thankful for life,” he wrote. “Sending y’all so much love from our family to yours. 🦃❤️✌🏾 #bossfamily #turkeyday”

Boss and Holker celebrated their 9th anniversary last week. “I couldn’t be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!!” she wrote on Instagram on Monday. “Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!! I feel so blessed and loved!! I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU.”

Holker confirmed Boss’s death to PEOPLE on Wednesday, which the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she continued. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

“Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you,” she concluded in her heartbreaking message.

Depression doesn’t discriminate, and thoughts of suicide could happen to anyone. The National Institute of Mental Health’s list of warning signs of suicide includes new withdrawn behavior, talking about death or feeling like a burden, extreme mood swings, changes in routine or risky behavior, and discussion of saying goodbye or researching ways to die.

Our deepest condolences go out to Boss’s family during this difficult time.

