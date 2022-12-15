Shawn Johnson Shares the Heartwarming Holiday Tradition Daughter Drew Helped Her with This Year

Giving back is important to Shawn Johnson, especially during the holiday season. This year, the Olympic gold medalist shared a special tradition with her 3-year-old daughter Drew, and it is so precious.

“One of my favorite things to do every year is to give to a local shelter or children’s hospital,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “This year, Drew wanted to help me! 🥹 I can’t wait to include her in these traditions every year. We decided to donate gifts thanks to @buybuybaby to kids at our local hospital and we couldn’t be more excited! #buybuyBABYpartner.”

“Hey Drew! You know all the babies and the kids that are at the hospital?” Johnson asks her daughter in the video. “I thought we could wrap some presents for them.”

The toddler responds in the cutest voice, “We need to share with the babies.” When Johnson’s 1-year-old son Jet walks up, Drew tells him, “We’re wrapping presents to the babies!” Our hearts are melting, it’s just so sweet!

Drew helps her mom wrap the presents (she’s an expert taper!) while Jett chews on the wrapping paper. Then Johnson tells Drew they are ready to go to the hospital, and Drew says, “to make the babies happy.”

At the end, she twirls with the present and says, "Merry Christmas, happy holidays!" It's the cutest thing you've ever seen.

“Wow adorbs,” Johnson’s husband Andrew East commented on the video. Someone else wrote, “The true spirit of Christmas! ❤️”

Other comments will make you cry — and remind you of the joy of the holiday season.

“As a momma who has spent a lot of days in the hospital with her baby, thank you!” another wrote.

Someone else shared, “As a mom of a little three-year-old daughter who is fighting leukemia… This is absolutely incredible! Last year she ended up having to spend Christmas in the hospital and they gave her an Elsa doll as a Christmas gift and it made such a big difference! Thank you so much!🧡🧡🧡”

“As a pediatric nurse, thank you from the bottom of my heart,” someone said. “To see the faces of kiddos getting to open presents even when they are sick is one of my yearly highlights❤️.”

“Omg shes a gem!! so generous and kind,” another wrote. “Hope she always stays like that.”

What a heartwarming tradition to start with your kids, we love it!

