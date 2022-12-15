Prince George & Princess Charlotte Were Perfect Copies of Their Parents at a Christmas Concert — Right Down to Their Matching Coats

Surrounded by sparkling trees and glowing lanterns, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, were photographed walking to the Westminster Abbey today with their parents. The little royals looked just like Prince William and Kate Middleton, from their glowing smiles to their classy winter coats!

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who also share Prince Louis, 4, not in attendance, took their eldest children to the Together at Christmas carol service. In the photos, Princess Kate wore a long burgundy coat dress paired with matching heels and a clutch. Her daughter was her mini-me, in an identical burgundy coat dress. Except the 7-year-old paired hers with warm blue stockings and cute black flats.

Prince William coordinated with his wife with a burgundy tie, paired with a white shirt and a long black coat over a blue suit. Prince George matched in a lookalike coat and a blue suit. The only difference was a blue tie instead of a burgundy one. They all looked so great together!

A joyous evening at Westminster Abbey for the #TogetherAtChristmas Carol Service! pic.twitter.com/J3CovYPo15 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 15, 2022

The royals had a blast celebrating this Christmas tradition, just a couple days after releasing their annual Christmas card. “A joyous evening at Westminster Abbey for the #TogetherAtChristmas Carol Service!” they posted on Instagram, along with a photo of the family of four walking side-by-side and a photo of the family, and King Charles and Queen Camilla, sitting front-row for the service.

Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and her sister Pippa, were also in attendance, as was Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and others, per PEOPLE.

Princess Kate, who is hosting this Christmas carol concert sponsored by The Royal Foundation, also shared a post thanking everyone who helped. “Thank you to everyone who has helped make #TogetherAtChristmas so special, it was fantastic to celebrate inspiring individuals and outstanding organisations with you all,” she said. Related story Prince William & Kate Middleton Have Reportedly Developed a Sly Way of Keeping Up With the Netflix Docuseries — Without Actually Watching

The special was filmed and will air on Christmas Eve on ITV.

Prince William, Princess Kate, and their lookalike kids seemed like they had a festive, fun time at the Christmas concert!

Before you go, check out these hilarious moments when Princess Charlotte proved she’s the Queen of Sass.

