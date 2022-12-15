Mason Disick Looks Every Bit a Teenager in a Rare Photo Shared By Kim Kardashian For His 13th Birthday

It’s not every day that the world gets a glimpse of the eldest Disick-Kardashian kid, but in honor of his 13th birthday, aunt Kim Kardashian showed just how much of a teenager Mason really is with a candid Instagram Story.

Posting a photo of herself and the 13-year-old standing back-to-back, Kim wrote, “The day has come where you’re taller than me now.” Sure enough, the new teen clears her by two or three inches, but his height isn’t his only obvious adolescent trait. Kourtney Kardashian‘s oldest son looks to have shed his baby weight, instead carrying the build of a high school-aged football player, as well as a nonchalantly cool attitude with his shaggy hair and trendy designer sunglasses — see the photo HERE.

Kim also wrote, “I just love who you are and I’m just so proud of you Mason. Welcome to your teenage years 🤍 Happy birthday.”

Kourtney also celebrated her sons’ birthday on her Instagram, sharing a throwback photo of Mason and Reign (who turned 8) in honor of their shared birthday. She sweetly captioned the post, “December 14th… one of the best days of my life, twice and forever. my birthday boys ❤️❤️.”

Scott Disick doted on his sons as well, dedicating an IG Story to each kid. One photo shows Mason sitting at a patio table with his sister, Penelope, 10, and a handful of other kids, which Scott captioned, “Happy birthday 2 my better half, love you Mason.” He also hinted at where the crew was with “Nobu Nobu Nobu” written below. Nothing beats oceanside birthday sushi.

The following photo is of Reign looking surprised, hands over his mouth. The caption reads, "I think it's safe to say Rayman liked his bday gift!" Scott added a heartfelt, "I love you son!!! You make my life a better place."

December is a busy month of celebrations for the Kardashian-Jenner clan — Kim’s son Saint also celebrated his 7th birthday on December 5. But then again, when your family has as many people in it as theirs does, you’re bound to be busy celebrating all year long.

