Pink’s Daughter Willow Nailed Her First Public Performance, Proving That She Got It From Her Mama

Pink‘s 11-year-old daughter, Willow, recently showed off her singing skills at her first recital, and her impressive pipes prove she’s taking after her musical mama.

Proud as could be, Pink recorded Willow’s performance — a touching rendition of “The Rose Song,” originally sung by Olivia Rodrigo in Disney’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series — and shared it on Instagram.

Captioning the post “This 11 year old (11,000 year old soul) blows me away,” Willow stands on stage in front of a crowd moved to awestruck silence by her vocal range and emotional delivery at such a young age. The audience erupts into applause once she finishes, agreeing with Pink that she “nailed it.” The mom of two also wrote “So proud of this girl” overtop of the video.

Famous friends and fans were equally stunned by Willow’s vocals, with Mandy Moore commenting, “Holy cow!!! What a voice! What composure. Superstar,” and her This Is Us co-star, Chrissy Metz, writing, “Wow 🥹❤️🥹.”

Comments from supportive fans included, “The control she has already! Absolutely beautiful 😍,” “Wow! She is your girl for sure! Those pipes!,” “How is that sound coming out of an 11 year old?! She’s fantastic!!,” and “The way she keeps looking at you while she sings 🥺🥺 she is a beautiful singer and y’all seem like beautiful souls!!!”

We’re raising our glasses to Willow as well — her singing skills are shaping up to be f—ing perfect, just like her mama’s. Related story Michelle Pfeiffer Got an Edgy, Dramatic New Chop & It's Courtesy of Jennifer Aniston's Longtime Stylist

Before you go, check out Pink’s most rad mom moments.

