Kelly Clarkson & Jewel Look on the Bright Side of Being Single Moms During the Holidays

Kelly Clarkson and Jewel are bonding over navigating single-mom life during the holidays, and we’re in awe of the positive outlook they both have on their parenting situations.

During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson asked Jewel how her holiday season was going so far. The singer shared, “I’m a single mom, as you know, so single parenting is a big adjustment — I’ve been divorced for seven years. So my ex keeps my son for Thanksgiving and I have him for Christmas.”

She explained, “It’s really great, but it’s a trip to get used to being alone for a holiday like that, and all my family are in Alaska. But it wasn’t too bad; I didn’t mean to be like, tiny violins,” Jewel exclaimed while rubbing her index fingers and thumbs together.

Clarkson assured her fellow mom she wasn’t alone, sharing, “My ex actually has my kids every Thanksgiving as well. It’s not, like, my favorite holiday, and it is for his family, so I was like, ‘Cool.'” She continued, “It was so weird because you’ve always had a kid there. And then all of the sudden, you’re alone, and you’re like, at first, it’s weird, and then you’re like, ‘Okay… I can do things.’ It’s kind of incredible. You do get a little me-time.”

Jewel agreed, saying, “I feel like it must be good preparation for empty nest syndrome. It’s like, it forces me to invest [in myself] and like, I used to do things before I had a child. I suddenly seem to forget what I did; suddenly when I’m alone and I’m like, ‘What did I do? I did things…’ But you get better at it.”

Clarkson added, "In the beginning, I was a mess, but now I'm like, it's awesome, you know? And absence does make the heart grow fonder." Someone give these women an award for nailing holiday co-parenting.

Jewel shares one son, Kase, 11, with her ex-husband Ty Murray, and Clarkson shares two kids, daughter River Rose, 8, and son Remington Alexander, 6 with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

