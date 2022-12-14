Kate Hudson Turned to This Mega-A-List Actor for Advice When Son Ryder Wanted to Go Skydiving

When Kate Hudson‘s eldest son, Ryder, revealed he wants to jump out of a plane for fun, she did what any other resourceful celebrity mom would do: Ask Mission Impossible alum and skydiving enthusiast Tom Cruise for advice.

During a conversation with Glen Powell for Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” series, Hudson explained, “My son recently wanted to skydive. And I didn’t know what to do with myself. He’s 18. I was like, ‘I need to call Tom.’ And Tom was so all about it.”

She continued, “I was like, please, who do I call? I don’t want him to go to some weird place. And Tom was so excited. By the end of this phone call, I wanted to solo dive. Somehow, he had convinced me how incredible skydiving was.”

Cruise, whom Hudson has been friends with since the early 2000s, is the Hollywood elites’ next best resource for jumping out of planes to a trained skydiving instructor. The actor famously jumped out of a plane over 100 times to get a skydiving scene just right for Mission Impossible: Fallout. Cruise told The Wrap, “It was so important for me to get it right because I want to put the audience right there in that moment, feeling this sense of danger as [my character] Ethan has to improvise when everything goes wrong.”

The jump was so intricate and dangerous that the United Arab Emirates was the only country that would allow the actor and crew to film the stunt. In performing the dive, Cruise became the first actor ever to do a high altitude, low opening jump (known as a HALO jump in the military) for a movie. So yeah, it makes sense that Hudson felt compelled to confide in Cruise for advice!

In addition to Ryder, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson, Hudson also shares Bingham Hawn, 11, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and Rani Rose, 4, with her husband Danny Fujikawa.

