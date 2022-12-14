Kate Middleton & Prince William’s Newest Family Photo Is Out & We’re Obsessed With Their Low-Key Vibe

Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Katie Lee Biegel

Kate Middleton and Prince William just released their 2022 Christmas card photo — and it defines the theme of the holiday season this year. Comfy and casual is officially in!

“Sharing a new picture of the family for this year’s Christmas card! 🎄📸 @mattporteous,” the Prince and Princess of Wales shared on Instagram yesterday. The photo was taken by Matt Porteous earlier this year in Norfolk, England, as Middleton, Prince William, and their kids Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, walk hand in hand down a country lane.

The family of five are all wearing denim for this gorgeous photo. Princess Kate is dressed in a white button-down top with dark blue skinny jeans, paired with white sneakers. She’s holding Prince Louis’s hand, who is clad in a striped polo shirt tucked into denim shorts. Princess Charlotte is in the middle, wearing a cute denim romper with red embroidery and navy blue tennis shoes. Her long blonde hair is blowing in the wind as she grins for the camera, looking so grown up!  

NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO SALES. NO USE AFTER 31ST DECEMBER 2022 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM KENSINGTON PALACE. Copyright in the photograph is vested in The Prince and Princess of Wales. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Matt Porteous. The photograph is being made available by way of license on condition that: The photograph shall be solely used for news editorial purposes only. It shall not be approved for souvenirs, or memorabilia; or anything colourably similar. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. The photograph shall not be used after 31st December 2022 without prior permission from Kensington Palace. Any questions relating to the use of the photograph should be first referred to Kensington Palace and before publication. In this undated handout image released by Kensington Palace on December 13, 2022, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are seen in Norfolk, England. The photograph, which features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year, was taken by the photographer Matt Porteous earlier this year. (Photo by Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via Getty Images)
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are seen in Norfolk, England. (Photo by Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via Getty Images) Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via Getty Images

Prince George is on the left of Princess Charlotte, wearing a blue polo shirt, denim shorts, and sneakers. Standing next to his dad, you can really see how tall he’s getting. The eldest little royal almost reaches Prince William’s shoulder! For his part, Prince William is also casually dressed in a blue button-down shirt tucked into jeans with sneakers.

The sun is shining, the whole family is smiling, and we are absolutely obsessed with this family photo. The kids lined up in age order? The cozy country walk? The jeans?! It’s absolutely fabulous. For the family that often gets so dressed up for royal events, this laidback photo shows a peek into their regular lives, and it’s full of so much joy.

Fans thought so too, with many people commenting on the style choice. “If Kate says skinny jeans are still in style then I’m in,” one person wrote.

“Looking summery ❤️ Where has the warm weather gone!” another said. “Thank you for sharing. Hope you will have a peaceful Christmas with your family x.”

“WHEN DID THOSE BABIES GROW UP SO FAST 😭😭😭😭😭,” someone else lamented, and it’s really so true. Compared to last year’s Christmas card, the royal kids look so much older!

Seeing the royal Christmas cards every December is our favorite holiday tradition, and this year is no exception. We can’t get over the low-key vibe in this photo, and it’s definitely an inspiration for our own family Christmas celebration. It’s cute, coordinated, and casual, and we love it!

Before you go, check out all the times Prince George showed he’ll be a great king one day.

