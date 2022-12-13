Demi Moore, Emma Heming & Bruce Willis Are Blended Family Goals in a Rare Photo with All Their Daughters

Demi Moore summed up the essence of the holiday season in one word: “family.” She took to Instagram today to share the most epic family Christmas photo of her, her ex-husband Bruce Willis, his wife Emma Heming Willis, all five of their daughters — and the cute little dog Pilaf. There are so many people in the picture, you can barely see the tree!

“We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit!” she captioned the post. It truly is a good reminder of the season — making time for loved ones is what it’s all about!

As a recap, the Die Hard actor is dad to Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28, with Moore; and Mabel Ray, 10, and Evelyn Penn, 8, with Heming Willis. The entire family is rarely photographed together, making this holiday snap super special. In it, Heming wears a button-down blouse with jeans. She stands next to a plaid shirt-clad Moore, who has her arm wrapped around Willis. The Pulp Fiction actor is holding Tallulah’s dog, and all five of his daughters are standing next to each other on the right side of the picture.

The next picture shows the family sitting down to a meal, as Willis and Heming Willis hold hands. In another, Moore and Willis pose with Tallulah and Pilaf.

Last week, Tallulah shared another photo from the family celebration. In it, Willis was looking at Pilaf while Moore hugged Tallulah.

"The laser beam communication between Pilaf and Papa is stunning 🤭🥰," she wrote. "I love my parents and my family – I do I do I do! 🫂"

Heming Willis commented on the heartwarming post, “What a fun evening 😍❤️.”

“Merry Christmas to all!” Tom Hanks’ wife Rita Wilson wrote.

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” commented Katie Couric.

In March 2022, Willis’ family announced he was stepping away from acting after receiving an aphasia diagnosis. “Our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” Moore shared on Instagram. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

The statement signed by Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn continued, “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

In Sept., Heming Willis took to Instagram to talk about her “summer of self discovery” as she struggled with her “paralyzing” grief. She also shared the advice Scout gave her: “Grief is the deepest and purest form of love.”

It seems like the family is really coming together for each other, and it’s blended family goals. We love that they are so supportive of each other and seem to genuinely enjoy each other’s company!

