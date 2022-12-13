Tori Spelling Threw Subtle Shade at Dean McDermott’s Ex in New Family Instagram Post: ‘Blended is Better’

Tori Spelling is letting the world know how much pride and love she feels toward her big, blended family, but her “Blended is Better” message is for one person in particular: Dean McDermott‘s ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace.

Sharing a photo on Instagram of their family’s annual Disney on Ice tradition, Spelling wrote, “Blended is Better… our complete beautiful inside and out blended family. And, what an amazing family tradition to all be together at. Been coming to #disneyonice since @thejackmonty was 7 years old. He’s 24 now.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum continued, “It’s a family holiday tradition we love. Look at all these amazing kiddos. Ages 24 to 5. Plus, I got to spend some quality time with some of my fave mom friends. It was a win win night.”

The sweet family snap shows Spelling and McDermott alongside all six of their kids — Jack, 24, whom McDermott shares with Eustace, plus Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5 — and Jack’s half-sister, Lola Eustace, 17.

Spelling’s subtle dig comes after Jack’s since-deleted Instagram statement posted last Monday, in which he wrote he’s “no longer able to stay silent” after his mom created a “strain on our family dynamic” in comments made during an episode of her and McDermott’s previously shared podcast, Exes & Uh-Ohs.

The 24-year-old wrote, “Since my parents divorce in 2006, I have rarely spoken out as I preferred to stay out of it. Unfortunately, due to my mothers recent decision to spread information about my Dad, Step mom and my siblings I am no longer able to stay silent.” Related story Zaya Wade & Gabrielle Union-Wade Are All Smiles & Style in New Family Snapshot

He continued, “About a week ago, my Dad made the decision to step away from his podcast with my mother “Ex’s & Uh-Ohs”. He chose to leave due to negative comments about our family and consistent attempts to malign his character. He also chose to leave due to the producer of the show betraying his trust and divulging private information.”

“For 17 years my father has atoned for mistakes He’s made in the past,” Jack wrote. “He has grown so much as a person. Up until a week ago, our two families where [sic] living in harmony. With this podcast, it has driven a wedge between our two families and created a divide I am not capable of mending. Sadly, I’m not sure it can be.”

He concluded, “I ask that the information shared on ‘Ex’s & Uh-Ohs’ be taken with a grain of salt. From my mother, I ask that you please respect me, and my blended family. Please avoid creating any additional strain on our family dynamic. These past few years have been nothing but peace and happiness, and I ask that we continue to try and keep it that way.”

In response, a source close to Eustace told People, “I’m sure it’s very hurtful for Mary Jo to hear that her son is talking negatively about her. Unfortunately, the facts stand that it was Dean who was unfaithful and walked out on Mary Jo and the kids and then again unfaithful to Tori. It was Mary Jo that did 90 percent of the parenting and has been a loving and consistent parent. With that said, she respects Jack’s right to express himself. And always will.”

