Christina Ricci Shares the Merriest Photo of Daughter Cleo by the Christmas Tree & It’s Pure Holiday Joy

We’re still fulling living in our Wednesday era, but Christina Ricci is ready to pause from the all-black look to embrace the holiday season. At least, when it comes to her 1-year-old daughter Cleo, who she shares with husband Mark Hampton. In a new photo, Cleo is living her best Christmassy life in front of a dazzling tree.

“Xmas baby,” the Yellowjackets star captioned a photo posted to her Instagram Story today. In it, Cleo looks absolutely precious in red, heart-patterned overalls over a white shirt. To complete the merry ensemble, Cleo is wearing a headband with gold glitter reindeer antlers on top. She is sitting next to a twinkling Christmas tree, holding sparkling gold and green ornaments in both hands, and looking like an angel!

In the picture, Cleo’s wide brown eyes gaze up at her mom — probably waiting to see if she’ll get in trouble, much like my own 10-month-old son who loves stealing ornaments from the tree. But how can a parent resist? Sure, you can play with ornaments, baby, you’re just too cute.

The Christmas season is special to Ricci, whose daughter was born last December. Not to mention, it was actually during a Christmas play of The Twelve Days of Christmas that Ricci was discovered.

“I had to pee very badly, and when I was a child I had that thing where I thought I was going to miss something if I went to the bathroom,” she told The New Yorker in Jan. 2022. “So I didn’t go to the bathroom before the play started, and I spent much of the play putting my legs together and dancing around like little children do. People thought that that was really just adorable, and that’s what I was discovered for: for doing the wrong thing onstage, ruining the Christmas play.”

Aww, how cute is that? The Monstrous star definitely seems to be in the holiday spirit this year, as she also shared a video on Instagram today in a partnership with FIGS, where she talked about the perfect gift for her healthcare worker mom — and assured fans that black is still her favorite color.

“My mom is a healthcare worker and so this year I gave her something she can use everyday for her job helping others- a fab set of scrubs, a tote and a great bag all in our favorite color: black 😉,” Ricci wrote in the caption, while wearing all-black in the video in classic Wednesday Addams style.

Some things never change, and we’re glad for it!

