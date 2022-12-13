Kaavia James Is All of Us Trying to Keep up With Fitness Goals Over the Holidays

Despite your best intentions, there comes a point in December where you just have to give into the Christmas cookies and holiday movie marathons and get back on your fitness goals in the New Year. (Hey, New Year’s resolutions exist for a reason!) Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s 4-year-old daughter Kaavia James knows what it’s like. She posted a #MondayMotivation workout video, and it is so, so relatable at this time of year.

Kaavia wears a purple Tangled dress with no shoes in a garage gym. Her hair is in braids and her nails are painted a festive red and green. She holds a light dumbbell in each hand and does two bicep curls. After the second one, she lowers her arms down by her side and sighs. “Getting a little heavy,” she says, already done with her workout. Never have I related to something so much!

“Monday morning workouts be like… 🫠🫠🫠 #MondayMotivation Tag your trainer/workout partner,” the video posted to Kaavia’s account, which is managed by her parents, was captioned.

I mean, c’mon! Who can focus on lifting weights when there is so much wrapping and baking to do? Not to mention, working out is hard — at this point, it’s definitely a 2023 problem!

Basically everyone could relate to the vibes in this adorable Shady Baby video. “It be like that 😂,” one person wrote.

"Definitely me in the gym! 😂😂😂" someone else commented. "You're doing your best Kaav. That's all that matters sweetie!❤️"

Another said, “I feel you, Sis!!! That was me during my morning workout.” Someone else joked, “

😂😂😂 I feel YOU, Kaav..At LEAST you pick up the weights. I walk RIGHT by them🤷🏽‍♀️.” Exactly! Kaavia showed up, did her best, and quit when she was ready. Sometimes, I can’t even do that, so it’s still a win.

Others commented on her adorable choice of attire. “Kaavia said they didn’t tell me how to dress for the workout so I’ll just show up in my nightgown & look adorable. 🏋️‍♀️😂😂”

Kaavia is truly an inspiration, in more ways than one!

