Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Katie Lee Biegel

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Kaavia James Is All of Us Trying to Keep up With Fitness Goals Over the Holidays

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Dwyane Wade, Kaavia James Union Wade, and Gabrielle Union attend the world premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios' Strange World at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on November 15, 2022. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) Plus Icon
Dwyane Wade, Kaavia James Union Wade, and Gabrielle Union Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
Kaavia James
Kaavia James’s Best ‘Shady Baby’ Moments 9 Images

Despite your best intentions, there comes a point in December where you just have to give into the Christmas cookies and holiday movie marathons and get back on your fitness goals in the New Year. (Hey, New Year’s resolutions exist for a reason!) Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s 4-year-old daughter Kaavia James knows what it’s like. She posted a #MondayMotivation workout video, and it is so, so relatable at this time of year.

Kaavia wears a purple Tangled dress with no shoes in a garage gym. Her hair is in braids and her nails are painted a festive red and green. She holds a light dumbbell in each hand and does two bicep curls. After the second one, she lowers her arms down by her side and sighs. “Getting a little heavy,” she says, already done with her workout. Never have I related to something so much!

“Monday morning workouts be like… 🫠🫠🫠 #MondayMotivation Tag your trainer/workout partner,” the video posted to Kaavia’s account, which is managed by her parents, was captioned.

I mean, c’mon! Who can focus on lifting weights when there is so much wrapping and baking to do? Not to mention, working out is hard — at this point, it’s definitely a 2023 problem!

Basically everyone could relate to the vibes in this adorable Shady Baby video. “It be like that 😂,” one person wrote.

“Definitely me in the gym! 😂😂😂” someone else commented. “You’re doing your best Kaav. That’s all that matters sweetie!❤️”

Another said, “I feel you, Sis!!! That was me during my morning workout.” Someone else joked, “
😂😂😂 I feel YOU, Kaav..At LEAST you pick up the weights. I walk RIGHT by them🤷🏽‍♀️.” Exactly! Kaavia showed up, did her best, and quit when she was ready. Sometimes, I can’t even do that, so it’s still a win.

Others commented on her adorable choice of attire. “Kaavia said they didn’t tell me how to dress for the workout so I’ll just show up in my nightgown & look adorable. 🏋️‍♀️😂😂”

Kaavia is truly an inspiration, in more ways than one!

Before you go, see this slideshow of Gabrielle Union’s best mom moments!

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Parenting

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad