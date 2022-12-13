Chrissy Teigen Reveals Her ‘Big Win’ When She Took Her Kids to Meet Santa

Meeting Santa is a time-honored family tradition for many — but one that comes with a lot of unknowns. Will your child smile for a picture or scream at the big scary guy in red? Will they unexpectedly ask Santa for a $500 toy? Will this experience make them stop believing in the magic of Christmas?! So when Chrissy Teigen revealed she had a “big win” after visiting Santa and Mrs. Claus, I know exactly what the stakes were — and it is a pretty impressive feat!

A pregnant Teigen and her husband John Legend were at the Westfield Century City mall in Los Angeles on Sunday night, as the Cravings cookbook author hosted Cravings Christmas inside Mrs. Claus’ bakery. Of course, they brought their kids, Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, and did the impossible: managed a family photo with everyone looking and smiling! (Did I mention the kids are 6 and 4? It’s a Christmas miracle!)

“A selfie with 🎅🏼🤶🏼 AND a family photo – big win for us lol,” Teigen wrote in the caption.

In the photo, Teigen is wearing a sparkly green jacket, while Miles and Luna sit on her lap. Miles is rocking a grey-and-white plaid jacket and pants (with a red bow tie!), and Luna is in red-and-green plaid dress with a matching bow in her hair. Legend is dressed in a festive red suit, and Santa and Mrs. Claus are wearing their classic red-and-white garb. It’s an awesome family photo!

Teigen also shared how much fun they had.

“We had so much fun last night taking over Mrs. Claus’ bakery with our @cravingsbychrissyteigen baking mixes at @westfieldcenturycity Santa’s North Pole Journey and loved meeting all of you,” she said, adding, “Thank you thank you all for coming and for helping us raise funds for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. We love you all and hope everyone has a wonderful holiday ♥️♥️ #westfieldpartner.” Related story John Legend Got To Hang Out With His ‘Biggest Fans’ at Work — Daughter Luna & Son Miles

Westfield shared a video of the event as well, writing in part, “We had a very Cravings Christmas yesterday! Shoutout to @chrissyteigen and @johnlegend for stopping by Santa’s North Pole Journey and sharing her viral baking mixes with us!”

Many celebrities have been sharing their Santa pics this year, including a pregnant Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds.

Even if your picture with Santa doesn’t turn out quite as perfect as Teigen’s, it will still create fun holiday memories. And that’s really all that matters in the end!

Curious about bedtime routines celebrities follow for their kids? Read all about them here.

