Uma Thurman’s 10-Year-Old Daughter Served Major Fashionista Vibes in a Rare Appearance With Her Mom on the Red Carpet

Uma Thurman‘s 10-year-old daughter Luna made a rare appearance on the red carpet alongside her mom, and she made sure to prove that she’s got major style by serving some serious fashionista vibes — so serious that we’d totally rock her outfit ourselves.

The mother-daughter duo hit New York City this past weekend for the premiere of the Some Like It Hot musical, and they both looked super chic. Thurman wore a flowing black skirt, a black turtleneck, black tights, black shoes, and an oversized gray blazer with a thin black belt. Her daughter wore a sage green poncho overtop a pale sage dress with black polka dot tights, black latex loafers, and a black Chanel clutch, which she showed off with pride — see the photos HERE.

Have you seen the photos of Maya Hawke and Uma Thurman? It's so clear that Maya is her daughter. Check out the starling twinning photos and much more mom-and-daughter lookalike duos. https://t.co/iIQ9gYeXVm — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 24, 2022

Thurman has three kids, her youngest being Luna, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Arpad Busson. Her eldest kids, lookalike daughter Maya, 24, and son Levon, 20, are from her marriage to ex-husband Ethan Hawke. Both Maya and Levon have chosen to pursue acting like their parents, with Maya starring as Robin Buckley in Stranger Things and Levon scoring a role in Apple TV+’s upcoming series, The Crowded Room, with Spiderman’s Tom Holland and Shameless’s Emily Rossum.

Maya’s other acting credits include Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Do Revenge, Little Women, and an upcoming project with her mother and Hollywood icon Samuel L. Jackson titled The Kill Room.

With her siblings following in their mom’s footsteps, we’re eager to see if Luna will choose the same career path. If she doesn’t pursue acting, the fashion stars are shining brightly on this Thurman’s future.