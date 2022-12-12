Kate Hudson Reveals Her ‘Perfect Day’ & All Moms Can Relate

What does your perfect day look like this season? Is it peppermint mochas and finishing your holiday shopping? Cozy Christmas movies with the fam? Cookie decorating and gingerbread house competitions? Those things are all truly great, but there is one way to make a mom’s day absolutely perfect — and Kate Hudson nailed it in a recent interview.

When the mom of three asked Hudson to define her perfect winter day for a new cover story for Byrdie, she mentioned quality time with family near a warm fireplace with chai tea. It sounds exactly like what you’re supposed to say; but then, she quickly changed her mind.

“Okay, now let me give you the real perfect day,” she said, while laughing. “The real perfect day is I actually get two hours to myself.”

Yes, yes, yes! Two uninterrupted hours to read a steamy holiday romance or respond to the 32 unread texts on my phone or wrap a present or take a nap? Two hours without crying kids or wiping bottoms or navigating the complexities of your child’s schedule? It sounds like pure bliss. It doesn’t matter if you are in the throes of newborn life, navigating the toddler age, raising elementary or high school students, or if your little ones have recently moved out (and are still calling you for help with the laundry). Moms are busy — and constantly in motion — so the gift of two hours would be so appreciated by any mom in your life. (It really puts the “I’m a size ‘Saturday night babysitter’” jokes in perspective, you know?)

Despite needing a mom break, the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star loves her life right now. “There are just so many things that I enjoy. I really love life,” Hudson told Byrdie, adding, “I know that sounds kind of a little too exuberant or something.”

Hudson, who shares Ryder, 18, with ex Chris Robinson, Bingham, 11, with ex Matt Bellamy, and Rani Rose, 4, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, also shared that she regularly checks in with herself.

“How am I? You know, where am I at? And do I feel good? And do I feel healthy? And how are my kids? How’s my relationship? Like, am I happy right now? And what do I need to be happy? Where do I need to spend some time refocusing?” she explains. It’s such a good strategy for moms (and anyone!) to stay centered and keep your priorities in check.

Hudson went on to reflect on her kids. “I’ve been having children my entire adult life,” she told the outlet. “I’ve got my 4-year-old and I’ve got a kid in college. And I don’t even know if I’m done yet. You know, I don’t have that answer yet.”

“The thing is with kids, you have to let them be who they’re meant to be,” she added.

Last month, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star told The Sunday Times about how she is “present” as a mom.

“I’m definitely more present as a mother now that I’m older,” she said, adding, “Raising kids is not an easy thing to do. You try to raise them well and hope they make good, solid decisions.”

The Fabletics co-founder also talked about co-parenting with her blended family. “It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside, I feel like we’re killing it,” she said. “The unit that I’ve created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it’s ours.”

It’s a lot of work, and Hudson makes it seem easy. It’s refreshing to hear she would like a break, too. Partners, family members, and friends, take note: we all want Kate Hudson’s perfect day this holiday season.

