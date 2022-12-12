Zaya Wade & Gabrielle Union-Wade Are All Smiles & Style in New Family Snapshot

The Wade women are stepping out in style and big smiles, and we absolutely love to see it.

Zaya, Gabrielle, and Dwyane Wade posed for an adorable family photo, standing side-by-side in coordinating black and blue outfits in front of a floral and greenery backdrop, which Union-Wade shared on her Instagram. Zaya looks effortlessly stylish in a black henley shirt, loose black pants, clear Ray Ban-style glasses, and her hair pulled back in a low ponytail of braids, two of which hang down to frame her face.

Gabrielle looks fashionable as always, wearing a royal blue trenchcoat and her hair in a chic braided style atop her head. Dwyane is the picture of relaxed style as well — Zaya clearly got it from her papa — as he rocks an all-black ‘fit complete with a beanie and blacked-out sunglasses. It’s a 12/10 moment for us.

But you know what we don’t love to see? The comments under Union-Wade’s post. The toxicity and transphobia are running rampant, and it’s so disappointing. The amount of people misgendering Zaya is frankly disgusting, and the lack of education is at a 10.

Her internal identity is completely valid, and she should absolutely be able to match who she is on the outside to who she is on the inside without having strangers — or acquaintances and family (we’re looking at you, Siovaughn Funches-Wade) — tout their hurtful, damaging, hateful ignorance at her on a public platform (or at all).

Both Gabrielle and Dwyane have been outspoken about unconditionally supporting Zaya, Dwyane especially so in the aftermath of his ex-wife and Zaya’s mother, Funches-Wade, taking Wade to court for filing a petition on Zaya’s behalf to legalize her name and gender change. The passionate dad made a statement on Instagram, writing (among other things), “This isn’t a game for my family and definitely not for Zaya. This is her life!”

We’re always rooting for Zaya, and anyone for that matter, to live their best, most authentic lives, and we have the utmost love and respect for Gabrielle and Dwyane for helping their daughter do just that.

