Mandy Moore Takes Her Sons to See the Lights in New York & They Are the Coziest Little Boys

If Santa Claus can brace the North Pole frigidity to make some Christmas magic, then Mandy Moore can figure out a way to keep her little boys warm while taking them to see the dazzling lights in New York. In new pictures from the weekend, the “In Real Life” singer shared the adorable way she kept her 1-year-old son Gus and 1-month-old son Ozzie warm, and our hearts are melting at the cuteness.

“Last few days…..” the This Is Us star wrote on Instagram yesterday, along with a series of magical snaps and videos. In one, Gus is dressed in jeans and boots, with a big grey puffer jacket and matching grey beanie as he poses inside a huge tree.

In the next, Moore and her husband Goldsmith are both pushing strollers through a tunnel of dazzling lights, and Gus is snug as a bug in a full-body, zip-up bunting bag. Swipe through a couple more pictures in the carousel to see her newborn cutie wrapped in a bunting bag as well. He is absolutely to-die-for wrapped in the furry blanket bag, zipped up so only his face peeks out the front. I am in love with these little bundles of preciousness!

Other photos from the trip show quality time with the family, including one with both boys lying on a bed. It looks like they are having a blast!

The whole family is living in New York right now as Moore returns to work. She is currently headlining a Twin Flames series, and she will appear in Dr. Death season 2 opposite Edgar Ramirez. The Dawes lead singer shared a picture of Gus staring out the window last week, writing, “We live in New York now

(For the next 5 months).”

They are only in New York temporarily, so they are soaking up all the memories they can. It’s awesome, and such a good idea to keep babies warm and safe!

If you want a bunting bag for your baby or toddler, shop this selection below.

JJ Cole Bundle Me Winter Toddler Bunting Bag

JJ Cole

This amazing JJ Cole bunting bag is 31% off on Amazon right now for just $44.70. It’s made with a black, weather resistant nylon material on the outside and a super soft white lining to keep kids cozy and dry while you’re out. You can use it in a stroller or a car seat, and infant sizes are available as well in select colors.

JJ Cole Bundle Me Winter Toddler Bunting Bag $44.70 Buy now

JJ Cole Bundle Me Winter Baby Bunting Bag

JJ Cole

Keep infants warm with this sherpa baby bunting bag. This will replace a slippery baby blanket to keep your little one cozy in the stroller or car seat. This one is best for no inclement weather, as it isn’t made with a weather-resistant outer material. It also comes in toddler size in select colors.

JJ Cole Bundle Me Winter Baby Bunting Bag $44.99 Buy now

