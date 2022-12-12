Sarah Jessica Parker’s 3 Kids Are Dressed in Carrie Bradshaw-Approved Festive ‘Fits on the Red Carpet

It was a merry evening out for Sarah Jessica Parker, her husband Matthew Broderick, and their kids yesterday. The couple took their three children, James, 20, and 13-year-old twins Marion and Tabitha to the premiere of Some Like It Hot on Broadway on Dec. 11, and their festive ‘fits are coordinating and classy — Carrie Bradshaw would definitely approve!

In photos from the event, James is dressed in a black, ankle-length suit with a red-and-green plaid tie in honor of the holiday season. The red of his tie coordinates with Marion’s floor-length red velvet gown, which she’s paired with a gorgeous coat with red flowers. Tabitha is dressed in a similar coat — hers gold shimmery with white leaves — over a chic brown dress with white heels. Both twins are wearing their long brown hair down and curled. All three kids look absolutely fabulous with their holiday touches.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 11: (L-R) Sarah Jessica Parker, James Wilkie Broderick, Tabitha Hodge Broderick, Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick and Matthew Broderick pose at the opening night of the new musical “Some Like It Hot!” on Broadway at The Shubert Theatre on December 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage) Bruce Glikas/WireImage

The And Just Like That star wore a shimmery blue dress with a sleek white coat, mismatched polka-dot heels, and a long pearl necklace to the musical. Broderick wore a coordinating navy-blue plaid coat over a black shirt.

It seems like the family had fun, too. The Sex and the City star shared a video from the show on Instagram yesterday, gushing about the performance. “OPENING NIGHT @somelikeithotmusical!!!!” she wrote. “This is how it feels The Shubert Theatre 8 shows a week! Wowza!!!!! Congratulations to the entire cast, crew, creative team for a most joyful night in the theatre!”

This isn’t the first event Parker and Broderick have brought their kids to. In September 2022, Parker and her daughters attended the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere. And in March 2022, the whole family attended the premiere of Plaza Suite together, which Parker and Broderick starred in.

These family photos are definitely Christmas card-worthy!

