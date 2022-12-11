Parents ‘Can’t Live Without’ This $20 Non-Evasive & Easy-to-Use Tool For Clearing Their Kid’s Stuffy Noses

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When our kiddos have a cold, the world stops, especially when they’re newborns, and they respond with the loudest screams and cries known to man. We’ve all been there, and we’ve tried virtually everything to alleviate the fussiness and pain.

Chances, you’ve had a mom friend or two tell you to try a nasal aspirator, and you’ve heard the horror stories. You know the ones, where you accidentally suck up your baby’s boogers while trying to help them out.

But what if we told you there’s an affordable and easy-to-use solution that shoppers swear by (with no scary booger stories in sight?!)

FridaBaby

FridaBaby NoseFrida the Snotsucker Baby Nasal Aspirator $20.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The FridaBaby NoseFrida the Snotsucker Baby Nasal Aspirator is a non-invasive, super-hygienic tool for giving your baby optimal comfort by alleviating those pesky stuffy noses. Both pediatrician-recommended and effective, this is so many parents’ go-to for helping out their babies, and it’s a lot easier to use than you think.

Per the brand, there are quite a few steps to follow to do this perfectly and effectively for your little one. First, you place the filter and snap it together, followed by creating a seal with the tube and their nostril along with you sucking on the mouthpiece. After it’s all said and done, you toss the filter and wash it with soap and water (along with cleaning the hose with alcohol!)

With over 31,500 reviews on Amazon at 4.7 stars, this is thousands of parents’ holy grail. One shopper said they “can’t live without this,” saying, “OMG, what would I do without these? It’s the best invention for babies. I can’t imagine not having this in my house. My child would be all stuffed up without this and the bulb does nothing.”

Another shopper added it’s a “must-have,” adding, “this is one of my MOST used baby products! No, you do NOT get boogers in your mouth and this 10000% works better than the bulb syringe, plus there’s less chance for bacterial growth and you control the suction.”

