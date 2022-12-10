Vanessa & Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Natalia Channels Her Mom’s Confident & Glowing Look in These New Photos

No one was shocked when Vanessa Bryant and Kobe Bryant’s eldest daughter Natalia decided to go into modeling in Feb 2021 after signing with IMG Models. And no one is prouder of the budding model than her own mama! On Dec 9, Vanessa shared a series of glowing snapshots of her eldest daughter Natalia with the caption, “😍🥰🥰🥰🥰Beautiful @nataliabryant 😘🥰.”

In the photos, we see Natalia channeling her mom’s signature bold makeup look with red lipstick, paired with dark, smoked-out eye makeup and a rosy glow. In the first photo, we see Natalia giving her best model smolder to the camera while she rocks a bedazzled, white collared shirt. Then, in the next photo, we see Natalia in the same ensemble, smiling from ear to ear as she poses for the star-studded Revolve event.

Truly, Natalia has her mama’s bright smile and impeccable, bold style, which she showed everyone on Dec 9. This past Friday, Natalia was one of many A-listers who made their way to turn heads at the Revlove’s Winterland event in Los Angeles.

During that event, she told E! News that she’s excited to be molding her own personal style. She said, “I’m really stepping into my own style. Growing up, I’ve definitely been influenced by my friends or family members. It’s been an interesting experience being able to watch my own style evolve over the years.”

Vanessa and Kobe have beautiful daughters named Natalia, 19, Gianna, 13, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 3. Tragically, Kobe and Gianna passed away suddenly on Jan. 26, 2020, in a helicopter crash that shook the nation. Related story The Way Jeannie Mai-Jenkins Elaborately Tries to Feed Her Daughter Monaco Is Too Sweet to Miss

In a previous interview with People, Vanessa said that her daughters are the ones to keep her going throughout the hardships. “This pain is unimaginable. You just have to get up and push forward. Lying in bed crying isn’t going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again,” she said. “My girls help me smile through the pain. They give me strength.”

