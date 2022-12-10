The Way Jeannie Mai-Jenkins Elaborately Tries to Feed Her Daughter Monaco Is Too Sweet to Miss

Whenever Jeannie Mai-Jenkins gives us a mommy-daughter update, we can’t help but get giddy. From the adorable laughing videos to pics with grandpa, we adore every single moment we get a glimpse of this little family.

On Dec 9, Mai-Jenkins shared an adorable video of her trying to feed her daughter Monaco with the caption, “Just one more bite puhleeeese before Mommy’s premiere tonight, Monaco!!!🤐😫.” The former The Real host added, “Feeding time on America’s @testkitchen : The Next Generation TONIGHT will be way easier😒Swear✈️✈️ @amazonfreevee PREMIERE NITE 🎉.”

In the adorable video that you’ll inevitably get cuteness overload from, we see Monaco in her green bib, smiling and laughing at her dramatic mama. On the other side of the room, we see Mai elaborately revving up her arms and yelling, getting ready to give the most epic airplane food noises we’ve ever seen.

She races over to Monaco, excitedly giving her a piece of fruit to eat effortlessly. But the ever-so-sassy Monaco closes her mouth tight and gives her mama the classic, “I got you” look.

If you didn’t laugh out loud over their reactions, you’re lying to yourself. Editor in Chief of Cooks Illustrated Dan Souza said, “Hahhahahaha. Can’t believe that didn’t work,” and journalist Lisa Ling added, “A for effort Mama” (we agree!)

In late 2021, Mai-Jenkins confirmed her pregnancy with her husband Jeezy, on her show The Real. On Jan. 11, 2022, the pair welcomed their ever-so-emotive daughter Monaco Mai-Jenkins.

Mai-Jenkins has been open about everything that comes with being a first-time mom, especially regarding the hard breastfeeding schedules. She’s previously told People about what she does every day. “[Breastfeeding is] hard because it’s an every three-hour full-time job,” she said. “Like every three hours, I’m pumping, I’m massaging my breasts, I’m trying to get enough to fill a feeding, I’m taking the pills, I’m drinking the tea, I’m eating the cookies. I’m doing everything to maximize that every three hours.”

