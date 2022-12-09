Kids can be brutally honest, and as a parent, you have to learn to roll with it. You want your kids to tell the truth, of course, but do they have to be so hurtful when they do it? Charlize Theron recently opened up about her “wild” youngest daughter August, and we are cracking up at how brutally honest the little one is … for better or worse.

The School for Good and Evil star shared a story about a recent Target run with her 7-year-old daughter, who tried to make a bold fashion choice before heading out the door.

“The other day, I said to my little girl, my baby, who’s wild, I said, ‘We have to go to Target in 30 minutes, so be ready,’” Theron told The Hollywood Reporter in an article published Dec. 7. “And she came downstairs in a f*cking crop top. And I was like, ‘No, no, no, no, no. Can you just put a full shirt on?’”

Can you imagine? You think you have all this time before you have to have fashion battles with your kids, but Theron is already in the thick of it with August. The little girl defended herself and her choices, though, which made Theron take a step back.

“She got in the car and she was upset,” Theron continued. “And I was like, ‘Stop. Don’t.’ She was 6 at the time, and she was just like, ‘Why is how I express myself so upsetting to you?’”

The Old Guard star added, "And she was right, and sometimes you have to be able to look at a 6-year-old and go, 'You're right.' But if I showed you this outfit, you'd f*cking die! It involved fringe."

Theron, who is also mom to Jackson, 10, revealed that her kids don’t exactly know what she does. “In their heads, they’re like, ‘We know you work, but we’re not 100 percent sure what you do.’”

Of course, August adds her relatable commentary to that. “My younger one goes, ‘Oh my God, Mom, it feels like you can’t hold a job.’”

Ah, the joy of kids. Jackson also gets embarrassed by his mom’s Dior ads sometimes. “And my older one, she’s a pre-teen now, so there are moments, like, we’re walking through an airport and [she sees me on a Dior billboard] and she’s just like, ‘Oh my God, you’re on a f*cking wall with no shirt, Mom. This is so embarrassing. Put a shirt on!’ And I’m like, ‘That will pay for your college!’”

“But deep down, like every mother, I just want to f*cking impress them,” she adds.

One thing she shares with her daughters is their collective love of beauty products. Theron told British Vogue in Aug. 2022, “But I do have two daughters who love beauty. My youngest one will always instigate mask night — we put masks on and she takes the lead in that. She’s definitely into it, there’s a lot of, ‘can I do your make up?’, or, ‘can I put lotion on your feet?’. She loves products and she’s always stealing mine.”

In an October 2022 cover story with Harpers Bazaar, Theron shared the hope she has for her daughters. “I want them to always be curious — curious about how other people live, where other people live,” Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star told the outlet. “Because I think the greatest gift I can give them as a parent is to open their eyes to outside of their bubble.”

She also shared how important it is to her to be a good mom. “When my kids say, ‘Mom, nobody makes pasta better than you,’ nothing gets close to that,” she told Harpers Bazaar. “I don’t ever need them to be like, ‘Oh, you’re in that movie.’ I am still carrying such a grudge that there’s a mom in our circle who makes French toast that my kid raves about. And she’s given me the recipe and I’ve tried it. And every time I make it, my kid is like, ‘No, Aunt Nicole’s is better.’ And I’m like, motherf*cker. I am way more driven by that stuff.”

At least Theron knows that when she does get compliments from her daughters, it truly does come from the heart.

