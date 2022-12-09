Drew Barrymore Reveals the Special Thing She Gives Her Daughters on Christmas Instead of Presents

If Drew Barrymore’s tree looks a little bare, that’s because there are no presents underneath it. Her daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, who she shares with ex Will Kopelman, will be getting no gifts on December 25 — but it’s OK. They get to do something super special for the holidays instead.

“I always take them on a trip every Christmas. I don’t get them presents, which I think at their ages they don’t love,” the host of The Drew Barrymore Show told Entertainment Tonight yesterday. But even if the girls aren’t exactly thrilled about the tradition, Barrymore tries to keep it in perspective.

“But I say, ‘I think we’ll remember the place and the photos and the experience and that’s what I want to give you,'” she continued.

Aww, it sounds really sweet. They may not appreciate it now, but these holiday trips will probably be their favorite memories with their mama when they grow up.

Barrymore also clarified that her kids are in no way deprived. “They get plenty of things throughout the year, so I’m not like some weird, strict, cold mom who’s like, ‘You don’t get any gifts!’” she told ET. “I just feel like a better gift would be a life memory. I’d rather invest [in that than in] a doll house or something. It all evens out and it’s fine.”

This has been a tradition for years that Barrymore loves. And the pandemic really drove home how important it is for her. When they couldn't travel due to the pandemic, she did give her daughters presents. But she quickly realized: "I'm fine to skip this. This sucks."

“I’m glad I do what I do,” she added.

But even though this works for her and her kids for now, Barrymore is open to the idea of the holidays changing throughout the years.

“[I try] to remember that one holiday won’t be probably the same as one 10 years from now, that your life can dramatically change, and new people and new traditions can come into it,” she said. “I like looking at the holidays through a comedic, realistic lens of, we’re gonna have a lot of different holiday stories. What one do you want to keep going and build as a tradition? Rather than, ‘This is my tradition and I’m stuck in it.'”

It’s such a positive way to look at traditions, and I love it! Traditions are only fun as long as everyone keeps having fun; if they don’t, switch it up! You’ll make enjoyable memories either way.

In Nov. 2021, Barrymore told YOU that she embraces the “messiness” of life and parenting. “I’m unguarded because I don’t want to come across as someone who has their sh*t together,” she said. “I’m not a total clown but I don’t relate to people who glide through life or parenting. I relate to struggle, conquering it, the humor, the messiness of life. I can’t stand fakeness.”

She keeps it real with her daughters and gives them the best gift she can: memorable trips that they can cherish for a lifetime. It’s super fun quality time, and she doesn’t have to worry about wrapping? Sounds like a Christmas miracle!

